**Sebamala Wagers UGX 100 Million: Mao Will Not Run for President in 2026**

Richard Sebamala, a prominent critic of Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao, has boldly staked UGX 100 million, betting that Mao will not appear on the 2026 presidential ballot. Sebamala claims Mao, currently a minister in President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, lacks the resolve to run for president due to his allegiance to Museveni. He argues this reflects the DP’s loss of direction under Mao’s leadership.

Sebamala asserts that Mao faces a dilemma: he cannot pursue the presidency while retaining his ministerial position, a role he appears to relish. By remaining in Museveni’s cabinet, Mao risks alienating DP supporters who demand a clear, independent vision for the party. Sebamala, a long-time rival, challenges Mao to prove him wrong, suggesting Mao’s reluctance to run stems from a fear of displeasing Museveni, whom he refers to as Mao’s “boss.”

In a passionate appeal, Sebamala urged DP members to reject leaders aligned with Mao’s agenda, emphasizing the need for a reinvigorated DP with a distinct mission. He argues that Mao’s alignment with the NRM undermines the party’s independence and its ability to offer a credible alternative in Ugandan politics. Sebamala’s wager is not just financial but a strategic move to rally anti-Mao factions within the DP, highlighting deep divisions within the party.

This public challenge underscores the ongoing power struggle within the DP and raises questions about Mao’s political future. Will he defy expectations and run for president, or will he prioritize his ministerial role and ties with Museveni? As the 2026 elections approach, Sebamala’s bold bet intensifies the spotlight on Mao’s leadership and the DP’s path forward.