Police in Rukungiri district is investigating circumstances under which a woman bit her husband’s private parts for allegedly refusing to eat the food she had prepared. The private parts were left seriously harmed on Saturday night.

The victim identified as Robert Kagurusi ,46,a peasant a resident of Rwesigiro village Kikarara parish Bwambara Sub-county in Rukungiri District has also on several accounts recorded many cases of domestic violence at police.

The suspect Vasita Tukamuhebwa (wife) is on the run.

“The couple have had long standing domestic violence issues and many times the Police, Local councils, and other authorities have intervened but all in vain. Yesterday night at around 23:00hrs the victim came back drunk, refused the food prepared by the wife and started abusing and fighting her . In the course of the fight, the suspect bit one of the testicles and ran away, ” Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson told our reporter.

Maate confirmed that the victim is currently admitted at Divine Medical Clinic in Kikarara, Rukungiri nursing wounds.

“Statements from the Victim and other witnesses recorded. Effort to trace the culprit are ongoing. Inquiries at hand,” Maate added.

This case has been reported at Kikarara police Post in Rukungiri district under file number SD REF:04/21/11/2021.

Two weeks ago,another woman in Rukungiri also cut off husband’s private parts for marrying a second wife.