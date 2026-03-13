Yoga Yoga Jajja: Ugandans gather at Kololo to celebrate President Museveni’s election victory 

Thousands of Ugandans today gathered at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for the “Yoga Yoga Jajja” event to celebrate President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s recent election victory.

President Museveni was re-elected in January during the 2026 general election. He secured 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65% of the valid ballots cast, according to the Independent Electoral Commission.

The full-day event, organised by Ms. Aminah Mukalazi, the Head of the State House Local Content Unit, attracted large crowds who turned up to express gratitude and support for the President, in what organizers described as both a thanksgiving and a celebration of national unity.

During the event, the President who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, thanked supporters and renewed his call for wealth creation, accountability, and national unity.

President Museveni also expressed gratitude to the organizers, particularly Ms. Mukalazi, who spearheaded the celebrations.

“I greet you all. I want to thank our daughter Aminah Mukalazi for organizing these celebrations, and I thank all the groups that participated in the campaign. I also thank all Ugandans who are not here but supported the NRM,” the President said.

He also thanked God for what he described as decades of victories throughout Uganda’s struggles.

“I want to thank God for the victory and the many victories He has been giving us. For the last 55 years, since 1971, we have been in struggles, and God has always given us victories,” he noted.

The President said that while the event celebrated political victory, it should also remind Ugandans of the importance of economic empowerment and hard work.

“You have heard of our sister Aminah Mukalazi. She is celebrating the political victory, but she is also reminding everybody to work and create wealth in their homes,” he said.

President Museveni emphasized that Uganda’s transformation depends on wealth and job creation, particularly in key sectors of the economy.

“The issue of wealth and job creation is very important. It should be done in sectors such as commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT. Every adult in Uganda should ensure that he or she is engaged in productive work,” he said.

The President noted that poverty in some households is one of the reasons some young people end up on the streets.

“You heard the young man who said he once stayed on the streets. That problem comes from homes that lack the capacity to support their children. That is why since 1995 we have been encouraging wealth creation under the message of ‘Bonna Bagagawale,’ so that every household can prosper,” he explained.

He pointed to government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model as key tools for moving more Ugandans from subsistence living into the money economy.

“About 70% of Ugandans are now in the money economy, but there are still about 30 percent remaining. That is why programs like the Parish Development Model are important,” the President said.

He urged citizens to closely monitor government programs in their communities to ensure that funds benefit the intended beneficiaries.

“All of you belong to a parish and in towns it is called a ward. Elect committees and follow up on the Parish Development Model money so that you know who has received it and how it is being used,” he advised.

On national budgeting, President Museveni called on Ugandans to encourage their Members of Parliament to support government priorities that focus on improving livelihoods.

“Tell your Members of Parliament to support my budgeting where we prioritize the livelihoods of our people. If you want money, we must start with wealth creation programs like PDM before other expenditures,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to free education in public schools.

“We want our children to study free of charge in government schools, but we must first fight poverty so that families can support their children,” he added.

The President also raised concern about drug theft in some health facilities and urged communities to demand accountability.

“Immunization has gone very well, but the problem in some health centers is treatment. These health centers are here in Uganda not in Congo or South Sudan. If there is theft of drugs, the people must demand answers,” he said.

President Museveni warned against corruption, particularly individuals who allegedly sell government jobs.

“Do not tolerate corruption. We hear about people selling government jobs. Why don’t you report them so they are arrested? Many government workers are honest, but the few corrupt ones must be exposed,” he said.

The President further noted that improving roads remains a priority for the government.

“The next struggle is to ensure that our roads are in good condition. There are issues which I know about, and we shall solve them,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting local content in national projects to create opportunities for Ugandan businesses.

“Local content means that if something can be done by Ugandans, they must be given priority. For example, the Standard Gauge Railway will need materials such as cement sleepers, and these can be produced locally,” he said.

President Museveni assured investors that Uganda remains open for business but warned that corruption will not be tolerated.

“Investors come with their own money, but what they do not want is corruption. When I get information about corruption, we deal with those responsible,” he said.

On her part, the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo congratulated the President on his victory and thanked Ugandans for supporting peace and development.

“Your Excellency, thank you for steering the campaign teams with excellence, which enabled us to secure a victory that was not contested. I thank the people of Uganda for supporting peace, security and development,” she said.

H.E Alupo also commended the First Lady, Maama Janet, for her efforts in the education sector.

“Maama Janet, thank you for the hard work in the Ministry of Education and Sports and for the Senior Six results that have just been released,” she added.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Mukalazi said the turnout itself was a strong indication of the public’s affection and confidence in President Museveni’s leadership.

“Mzee and Maama, the people are very happy that you are here today. This gathering is a clear symbol that Ugandans love you and appreciate your leadership,” she said.

Pastor Robert Kayanja, who led prayers of thanksgiving, thanked God for President Museveni’s life, leadership, and the country’s continued stability.

“Today we have come back to thank the Heavenly Father. We do not take it for granted that God has given Mzee and Maama life and granted them victory,” Pastor Kayanja said.

He also prayed for continued unity and cooperation in the region, asking God to guide efforts toward the East African Federation and stronger economic integration.

“We pray that the Lord will grant the leaders wisdom as they work towards East African cooperation, a common market and eventual federation,” he added.

Pastor Kayanja further prayed for the next five years of leadership, asking that government policies continue to uplift Ugandans and ensure food security across the country.

“For the five years to come, we pray that whatever the government does will be intentional and aimed at ensuring that Uganda feeds its people and that love for our country grows stronger,” he said.

The “Yoga Yoga Jajja” victory celebration combined prayers, entertainment, and public testimonies.

The event was also attended by the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja , the Deputy Speaker , Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Ministers, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders,among others.