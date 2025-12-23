Police Arrest Woman for Staging Self-Kidnapping in Kampala

Authorities in Kampala North detained 34-year-old Nanteza Aisha after she faked her own abduction on December 12 while traveling from Wakiso to Luwero. A ransom video demanding UGX 50 million was sent to her mother, but investigations uncovered the hoax. She faces charges, with police highlighting the waste of resources and public alarm caused.

Alarming Mental Health Crisis Among Young Women in Kampala Slums

A TOPOWA Project study shows 58% of women aged 18-24 in Kampala’s slums like Banda, Bwaise, and Makindye report depression, with 74% facing mental health issues including suicidality (46%) and anxiety (35%). Linked to poverty and violence, the findings exceed national averages; interventions like vocational training are being tested to address gaps in services.

Ugandans in Diaspora Share Success at 2nd Convention in Kampala

Held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, the event featured diaspora members discussing global achievements and their role in Uganda’s development through remittances and investments. Moderated by Mohammed Bagonza, it emphasized economic diplomacy and encouraged participation in the 2026 elections under the theme of diaspora contributions.

Can New Leadership Revive Uganda’s Neglected Railway System?

Uganda Railways Corporation faces decay due to underfunding, corruption, and encroachments. New chairman Daudi Migereko aims to rehabilitate lines like Malaba-Kampala via African Development Bank funding, reduce losses, secure land, upgrade equipment, and integrate regionally with the Standard Gauge Railway connecting neighboring countries.