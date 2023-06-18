Nile Breweries Limited on Friday showered its former Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs Francis Onapito Ekomoloit with an amazing farewell party as he assumed a new position of Board Chair within the same company.

Mr Onapito who is commonly called Ona has been UBL’s Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs for 17 years and the company on Friday celebrated him for the great and fruitful work he has done in lifting the image of Nile Breweries Limited to be the number one beer producing company in the East Africa.

The ceremony which took place at UBL’s headquarters at Luzira Port Bell was also coupled with a book launch of Onapito’s autobiography titled Tears & Triumph which accounts for his life journey. It was also graced by notable people who have featured in Ona’s journey including friends, family, colleagues and associates.

While giving his speech Mr Adu Rando, the Country Director of UBL, said when people mention Nile Breweries, the first thing that comes to their minds is Onapito.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry Amelia Kyambadde also praised Ona for his passion for work. She said that for the five-year tenure, she worked alongside Ona in the State House, he was an incredibly diligent individual.

“Despite the absence of technology at that time, Ona consistently managed to deliver news updates whenever they were in remote areas. Ona is a reserved person who doesn’t engage in idle chat. When approached with a question, he takes the time to evaluate before providing any response,” she said.

Musa Ecweru, the Minister of State for Works and Transport who was the Guest of Honor, praised Ona for the wonderful performance at Nile Breweries.

“I want to thank Onapito Ekomoloit for raising high the flag for Wera Sub-County in Amuru district and the entire Teso Sub-region. I also want to thank NBL for creating close to 30,000 jobs in Teso, this translates to supporting close to 30,000 families and homesteads, we hope NBL increases employment from 30k and see numbers grow to enhance livelihoods and transform lives,” he said.

Addressing his guest, Ona, thanked UBL for employing him for 17 years as Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs and for appointing him to the new position of board chairman.

“In my earlier days, I would often envision a future where I would work with NBL, launch my book, and host esteemed guests like yourselves. Today, I stand before you, having transformed from a raw and inexperienced individual to a refined and accomplished person,” said Onapito.

At the ceremony, Mr Onapito officially passed on the torch to Mr Emmanuel Njuki, who took on as the new Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of Nile Breweries Limited.

About the book “Tears and Triumph”

Onapito Ekomoloit is a central figure in the book ‘Tears and Triumph.’ This memoir tells the story of a young boy raised in a struggling village in Teso, North Eastern Region of Uganda, who later achieves national prominence. Despite facing numerous challenges from an early age, such as the untimely death of his mother, Onapito managed to overcome adversity and achieve remarkable success in his later life.

Although he initially aspired to become a lawyer, Onapito took a different path and became a highly regarded journalist. He later served as a Member of Parliament and eventually became the Press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni. Surprising many, Onapito decided to leave the State House and the world of politics to pursue a career as a corporate executive. He joined Nile Breweries Limited, where he held the prestigious position of Legal and Corporate Affairs Director for 17 years.

Despite his accomplishments in the corporate realm, Onapito never lost his connection to his media background. He continues to be a prominent figure in Uganda’s media talk shows, demonstrating his unwavering ties to his roots.

Known for his humility and mysterious nature, Onapito provides a captivating account of his life in ‘Tears & Triumph.’ The book leaves readers yearning for more as it showcases the power of perseverance and determination in the face of overwhelming odds.

“The cover of my book with President Museveni is so deliberate, some people think that it’s a cheap short, but if you want to know why kindly read the book, this could have been the last photo in the world. This photo was taken 30 minutes after I would have died and the story is in the book. Every story therein is a very significant one in my life. The title of the book is also very deliberate and the only way to know it is to read the book,” he said.