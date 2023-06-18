The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops were yesterday reminded that continuous training enables them to understand the dynamics and challenges of the world. This was said by the Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko as he officiated at the pass-out of troops who successfully completed training on ideology and combat skills at Moroto Barracks.

The pass out of 131 cadres drawn from major units under 405 Brigade completed three months of training.

Among the graduands were 24 females and 107 males. The trainees were taken through leadership skills, marksmanship, skills, tactics, dry drills and basic cadre development.

In his remarks, Maj Gen Henry Masiko applauded the 3 Division leadership for embracing training, a big component of UPDF’s success. He challenged Officers and Militants never to ignore training because it is a basis that has maintained UPDF as a formidable force. “Training should be taken seriously so that officers and militants can understand the dynamics and struggles of the world we are living in,” he said.

He advised graduands to embark on planning, saving and investing their finances for posterity.

He stressed that soldiers should be well-versed with UPDF guidelines and principles that govern the institution.

He highlighted the need for environmental security to maintain the echo system, in reference to the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi launch on environment protection during the recent ideological evaluation and mobilisation of troops. “Environment has been threatened and we must do things that support and protect our environment,” Maj Gen Masiko emphasized.

The CPC congratulated troops for successfully completing the course and advised them to understand the UPDF ideology.

The Deputy Commander of the 3 Infantry Division, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori thanked the UPDF leadership for all the support towards the completion of the course. “UPDF is regarded as a professional army because of our ideological orientation and that’s why we have been able to succeed not only in Uganda but also internationally,” Brig Gen Felix Busizoori said.

He advised graduands to maintain discipline, be good ambassadors and behave professionally. “We want you to be disciplined cadres that are politically oriented and able to defend the country,” Brig Gen Busizoori said.

He commended graduands for completing the course and lauded instructors headed by DOTO Col JB Rukundo and Division PC Maj Charles Wasirwa for training participants.

Speaking at the same ceremony, the 3 Division Operations and Training Officer ( DOTO), Col JB Rukundo asserted that training are part and parcel of the UPDF doctrine and that soldiers should embrace them holistically. “All officers and men should be ideologically oriented and its against this background that we opened up a Cadre development course to enhance troops’ skills and align their mindset, ” Col Rukundo highlighted.

“This is your profession and your career path. Therefore, I urge you to stay committed and remain focused because the sky is the limit,” Col Rukundo pointed out.

Graduands expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Defence Ministry and UPDF leadership for the conducive environment throughout the course.

The pass-out was also attended by the 205 Ant-Air Craft Brigade Commander Col Robert Katanaka among others 3 Guard Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Swaib Musisi among others.