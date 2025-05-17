President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, has today officially commissioned the Tooro Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub located in Kijwiga village, Katoke Sub-county, Mwenge Central, Kyenjojo District.

Speaking at the commissioning, the President emphasized that Africa’s historical setback has been due to a lack of practical skills among its people. He noted that the skills being imparted at the hub are critical for import substitution, as many items such as shoes, beds, among other furniture products that were previously imported are now being produced locally by youth in Mwenge.

He reaffirmed support for the initiative to ensure that the challenge of youth unemployment is dealt with through skilling.

President Museveni further pledged to expand the hub by increasing student enrollment and introducing new courses such as motor mechanics, weaving, knitting, plumbing, and a four-acre model demonstration farm. However, he stressed the need to first construct student accommodation facilities before implementing the expansion.

President Museveni also announced that he would support SACCOs at the District level to provide start-up capital to beneficiaries.

Additionally, he addressed concerns over illegal fees levied on learners in Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools, emphasizing that government policy is to provide free education.

The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all learners study at no cost and revealed plans to establish a vocational school in every sub-county. He cautioned against the creation of more administrative units such as districts and sub-counties, which increase public expenditure, and called for the prioritization of education instead.

To support the beneficiaries, the President contributed UGX 10 million to each of the groups represented.

Maama Janet thanked the people of Kyenjojo for their unwavering support to President Museveni and the NRM government. She praised the President for recognizing that educating and skilling the young generation is the foundation for national transformation. She noted that the establishment of the Skilling Hub in Kyenjojo and other regions demonstrates the government’s commitment to skilling the nation.

She also acknowledged the Parish Development Model (PDM) as another crucial government intervention aimed at curbing unemployment and improving livelihoods.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Tom Butime applauded the President’s vision, stating that the Skilling hub has given hope to the youth who could not afford school fees.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, also thanked the President for his persistent efforts in fighting poverty and for strengthening the NRM’s policy of free education in both primary and secondary government schools.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kyenjojo, Mrs. Julian Ayesiga expressed gratitude to the President for increasing the student intake from 240 to 500 and for the plan to introduce additional courses including electrical engineering, plumbing, and vehicle mechanics. She also welcomed the President’s support towards forming SACCOs to help students transition into self-employment.

Several beneficiaries shared their testimonies of transformation brought about by the skilling hub.

Kabarokore Sandra from Bunyangabu narrated how she had dropped out of school in Senior Three due to lack of fees, got married, and later lost her husband in an accident. Left with a baby and no hope, she joined the hub to study hairdressing. With the skills acquired, she returned to her village, saved UGX 500,000, opened a salon in Kibito Central, bought a plot of land worth UGX 2 million, and now supports her children’s education.

Murungi Denis from Kabarole District, an orphan who dropped out of school after Senior Four, also benefited from the Hub. After training in tailoring, he started his own business and is now self-reliant.

Kokugonza Sidon from Kyenjojo District shared how she was idle after dropping out of school in Senior Three, but after learning about the Hub from the RDC, she trained in hairdressing. Initially underpaid as an employee, she decided to start her own business. She planted maize, saved UGX 300,000, and opened her own salon. She now owns poultry and pigs and manages to save UGX 30,000 weekly.