KAMPALA, Uganda — Commentators and allies of Professor Juma Waswa Balunywa say attempts to link the longtime education leader to a 53 billion Ugandan shillings financial scandal at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) are unfounded and intended to tarnish his reputation.

In a statement on Monday, Prof. Balunywa’s representatives said the claims were made in bad faith, accusing investigators and some media outlets of deliberately conflating internal disputes at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) with the ongoing UCAA inquiry.

“The matters under investigation at UCAA stem from a presidential directive into financial irregularities across several government institutions. Professor Balunywa was never part of that scope,” the statement said.

Supporters argue that the allegations originated from personal rivalries at MUBS, where Balunywa served as principal for decades. They say a legal officer within the university sought to elevate internal administrative issues — including recruitment disputes — into criminal charges.

Critics also faulted the media, particularly the Daily Monitor, for merging the MUBS staff matter with the aviation authority probe, creating public confusion and linking Balunywa to losses he had no control over.

Balunywa’s camp has called on the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and other agencies to issue a public clarification clearing his name. They also demanded that media outlets publish corrections.

“The persistent attempts to associate him with a case he has no knowledge of amount to harassment,” the statement said.

Balunywa, who is credited with reforms in higher education and business training, has pledged continued cooperation with authorities but insists he has no connection to the aviation authority scandal.