Kampala, Uganda – In a remarkable show of dedication to national sports, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni stayed up into the wee hours of the night to support the Uganda Cranes during their historic qualification for the quarter-finals of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Her presence at the Mandela National Stadium not only boosted team morale but also symbolized the government’s ongoing investment in Ugandan athletics, as the co-host nation celebrated a milestone achievement.

The dramatic match against South Africa on Monday evening, August 18, unfolded under floodlights at the packed Namboole stadium, drawing 34,194 fervent fans. The “Monday night” fixture, with action extending deep into the evening due to intense play and added time, is one few football fans would forget, especially when Cranes chances of qualification went dim after South Africa scored the third goal.

The Cranes, needing at least a draw to advance, took an early lead through Jude Ssemugabi’s 31st-minute goal. South Africa fought back fiercely, scoring three times to lead 3-1 by the 83rd minute. However, Uganda mounted a stunning comeback: Allan Okello converted a penalty in the 86th minute, and Rogers Torach sealed the 3-3 draw with another spot-kick in the 96th minute, sparking euphoric celebrations that spilled over well past midnight. First Lady Museveni, dressed in a grey jacket and yellow cap emblazoned with national pride, was spotted cheering enthusiastically from the VIP stands. Photos from the event capture her arriving via a red-carpet entrance against a dark night sky, stadium lights illuminating the vibrant atmosphere. As Minister of Education and Sports, she has long championed youth development through athletics.

Post-match, reports indicate the celebrations continued into the early morning hours, with the First Lady reportedly engaging in prayers and congratulations for the team, touching a Bible in a moment one fan described as “magic” that energized the stadium.

This qualification marks Uganda’s first-ever advancement to the CHAN quarter-finals in their seventh appearance, topping Group C with seven points ahead of Algeria and South Africa. The tournament, rescheduled to August 2-30, 2025, and co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, highlights improved infrastructure under Museveni’s tenure, including renovations at Mandela Stadium. National pride surged, with youth sports participation up 15% since 2020, per recent statistics.

Early the next morning, at 11:36 AM local time, Museveni took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her joy: “So proud of you, @UgandaCranes ! You have turned hope into history! With discipline, teamwork, and God’s grace, you’ve lifted our flag into the Quarter-Finals. The nation marches with you—TULUMBE!”

The post, accompanied by nighttime stadium images, garnered thousands of views and replies praising her steadfast support. Her late-night involvement underscores a broader commitment: as founder of the Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO) and a key figure in education, Museveni views sports as a tool for discipline and unity.

“Your support made them push harder,” one fan tweeted in response. With the quarter-finals looming, Uganda looks to build on this momentum, inspired by leadership that doesn’t shy away from the wee hours.

This event challenges perceptions of sports neglect in East Africa, signaling a new era of investment and national fervor. As the Cranes prepare for their next challenge, the First Lady’s enduring presence reminds Ugandans that victory is a team effort—on and off the pitch.