Recently, Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga posted on X about why it matters managing succession in the family business. Asians, somehow, have been good at growing their family legacies; see the Madhvani’s, Mehta’s, Mukwanos etc.

Mr Mayiga posted:

A thought to running a family business: Nurture your children into responsible managers, if they exhibit leadership qualities, hire them and let their own abilities enable them to rise through the ranks. And if they lack requisite fundamentals of running an enterprise, keep them away; it’s wiser to support them into other areas of their interest or ability.

Today we look at a family business, a household name.

In the bustling world of Ugandan business, the Ruparelia Group of Companies has long been a household name, synonymous with success, innovation, and the visionary leadership of billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia. However, recent whispers in corporate circles have sparked speculation about a potential shift in the dynamics of leadership within the empire – as it seems billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia is carefully crafting the growth of his empire in the hands of the next generation.

With Rajiv Ruparelia, the group’s Managing Director, increasingly out of the public eye, questions have arisen about whether his sister, Sheena Ruparelia, is stepping into a more prominent role.

Rajiv, who has been at the helm of the Ruparelia Group since 2017, has been notably absent from the local scene in recent months. While he appeared in high spirits during family gatherings, such as the Christmas festivities with his parents, Sudhir and Jyotsna, his public engagements have been sparse. It is understood that Rajiv is currently overseeing projects in England, a move that has left many wondering about his day-to-day involvement in the family business back home.

Meanwhile, Sheena Ruparelia, often described as reserved but highly effective, has been making waves within the conglomerate. Her growing influence, particularly in the hospitality and real estate sectors, has not gone unnoticed. From managing the Speke Resort Convention Centre to spearheading innovative real estate projects, Sheena has proven herself to be a capable and strategic leader. Her recent recognition by President Yoweri Museveni during the NRM Liberation Day celebrations in January 2025, where she was awarded a national medal for her role in successfully hosting the NAM and G77+China summits, has only added to her rising profile.

Despite these developments, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Sheena has replaced Rajiv in any formal capacity. Both siblings remain integral to the Ruparelia Group, albeit in distinct roles. Rajiv continues to serve as the Managing Director, overseeing the group’s 28 businesses and thousands of employees. His leadership was publicly reaffirmed by President Museveni, who praised his contributions to Uganda’s economy during the same NRM Liberation Day event.

Sheena, on the other hand, operates as a Director, focusing primarily on the hospitality and real estate arms of the business. Her achievements, such as the completion of the Speke Resort Convention Centre and the launch of modern residential projects like Bukoto Living and Tagore Living, highlight her ability to execute large-scale initiatives with precision. While some social media chatter has dubbed her the “architect of global engagement,” these accolades are tied to her specific contributions rather than an indication of a broader takeover.

The Ruparelia siblings have a history of collaboration, as seen in projects like Bukoto Living, where they worked together to deliver a modern apartment complex in Kampala. However, their roles within the group have always been distinct, with Rajiv managing the overarching empire and Sheena driving key sectors. Recent reports and social media posts consistently refer to Rajiv as the Managing Director, with no indication of a shift in his position.

Sheena’s growing prominence can be attributed to her hands-on approach and her ability to deliver results under pressure. The Speke Resort Convention Centre, completed in time for the NAM and G77+China summits, stands as a testament to her leadership. The 56,000-square-meter facility, featuring a 4,400-seater auditorium and a floating restaurant, has positioned Uganda as a hub for international conferences. Her efforts earned her not only a national medal but also praise from President Museveni, who gifted her cows in recognition of her achievements.

In addition to her business ventures, Sheena is deeply involved in philanthropy through the Ruparelia Foundation. Her work in supporting orphanages, providing clean water, and promoting health awareness in rural areas reflects her commitment to social impact. While her philanthropic efforts are less publicized than her business achievements, they underscore her multifaceted role within the family empire.

So, has Sheena replaced Rajiv? The answer, for now, is no. Both siblings continue to play vital roles in the Ruparelia Group, each contributing their unique strengths to the family’s legacy. Rajiv remains the Managing Director, steering the conglomerate’s overall direction, while Sheena focuses on expanding the group’s footprint in real estate and hospitality.

As the Ruparelia Group continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the Ruparelia siblings are a formidable team, each driving the empire forward in their own way. Whether it’s Rajiv’s strategic oversight or Sheena’s meticulous execution, the future of the Ruparelia Group appears to be in capable hands.

For now, the whispers of a leadership shift remain just that—whispers. But in the dynamic world of business, only time will tell how the roles of Rajiv and Sheena Ruparelia will continue to unfold.