I was taken aback by comments of the Executive Director UNAIDS, Hon. Winnie Byanyima, levelled at President Yoweri Museveni while at a meeting with other opposition leaders at NUP headquarters in Kavule, along Bombo road. Ms. Byanyima accused President Museveni of lacking empathy and sympathy. She told a story of how Museveni’s late mother was picked on the road side after being brutalised by the Obote regime in the 1980s while the sons, including now Gen. Salim Saleh (Caleb Akandwanaho), were fighting in the bush.

With this anecdote, she intended to contrast the President’s stance in light of Dr. Kizza Besigye’s detention and the charity extended to his (Museveni’s) mother when she was helpless.

Byanyima narrated that some people reported that the old woman had been found lying helpless somewhere. She was picked and taken to the Byanyima family home in Ruti, Mbarara, where she stayed until she recovered. For this, the Byanyima family (led by their late patriarch Mzee Boniface) deserve much appreciation for the good Samaritan gesture. Also, personal appreciation to the family for hosting the President when he was still in school and on other occasions during his struggles. As a young man building a mind and networks for a future in revolutionary politics, he must have been inspired by Mzee Byanyima who was a politician of repute by that time and from whom he could learn a few things as from other eminent persons of the time, more so within the Ankole region.

In light of that incident over 40 years ago, Winnie expected that President Museveni was under obligation to intervene on behalf of the incarcerated Besigye and somehow order that he is set free. The Museveni I know never forgets anyone who has ever touched his life in any way along the course of his existence, something that extends to people he continues to meet in the course of his service. It is needless to remind him of a kind gesture extended to his only mother, an innocent victim of the brutal politics of the day. What did a whole government need from an old, peasant woman just because her sons were fighting against it? This was an admission of weakness on the Obote government, meting out vengeance on those that had nothing to do with the problems of the time after failing to defeat the ragtag NRA. No wonder the same regime unleashed mayhem on up to 500, 000 people that perished in the Luweero triangle. It is good that Byanyima made reference to those times, for the benefit of those making farfetched comparisons with the current situation.

To further differentiate President Museveni from the “kijambiya regimes”, when Joseph Kony was busy butchering Ugandans yet without an agenda, the President was always willing to host and assist the “chief butcher’s” parents, exhibiting an extraordinary level of sanity, empathy and sympathy that few possess. He couldn’t hold the parents responsible for their son’s actions like it should never have been for Mukaikuru Esteri (may her soul rest in eternal peace).

Therefore, if Museveni could be compassionate with Kony, and as well receive and work with innumerable persons and groups that actively fought or targeted him, is there anything about Besigye’s plight that cannot fit in his heart? Does it occur to Ms. Byanyima that the problem may be with her husband? He has consistently indicated innate disdain for President Museveni that goes beyond politics. In my life, I have not seen or heard of any one person speaking mean things about another for an extended period of time like in this case.

There is opposing someone, then there is loathing, and recruiting others to do the same. Does Ms. Byanyima sometimes urge moderation from Dr. Besigye or she expects miracles from the most offended side?

On the other hand, at her level, isn’t the former Mbarara Municipality legislator aware that the state is higher than anyone individual, including the President? Because, Besigye’s charges and attendance in jail is the handiwork of the state. It is the state performing its duty of safeguarding the stability of Uganda, its Constitutional setup and the peace of all Ugandans and safeguarding their property. When the suspect was picked up and remanded, I didn’t see President Museveni anywhere at the scene. Did anyone see him there?

Why drag the name of the President into these things and accuse him personally of illwill? It is an attempt to provoke and undermine an innocent man busy doing his other roles. Indeed, our President is a one man-of-a-kind. That he even came out to give any guidance on what was happening is commendable when he could have chosen to ignore everything and let everyone think what they so wish. However, for the benefit of the innocent citizen who needed facts, he explained how the legal process of transferring cases from the Court Martial to the civil court as per the Supreme Court ruling of January 31 was going.

But it’s not in the President’s hands to forgive a suspect and call off a case, more so of a capital nature. His hands are tied. He may exercise the Presidential prerogative of mercy, but that is only available after a trial and sentencing process. We all feel sorry for Besigye and others in related situations but we must separate responsibilities.

In any case, if anyone genuinely needed the President’s assistance or dialogue of any kind, his address-and how to approach him-is known. Wasn’t it the same address as when he endorsed Byanyima’s various international appointments?

On the other hand, the President is always (falsely) accused of micromanaging the state and told to keep his hands off. How come now they want him to override state interests? Should he do so when it serves their individual interests and keep off when it doesn’t? Who is the bully now?

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

