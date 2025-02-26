It is often said that “one tree cannot make a forest,” but a single determined individual can set the stage for transformation.

This is the essence of Fideli Mubangizi’s story, a man from humble beginnings in Kasaana Central 1, Kagangi Parish, Rushenyi County, driven by a deep commitment to serve his people and reshape their future.

Born the third of ten children to Ms. Kyamanyoha Kadia and Mr. Keijanazo Bernard in Ntungamo District, Mubangizi’s path to success was shaped by perseverance.

Growing up in a peasant family, he understood early on the importance of hard work. During school breaks, he sold matooke to help pay his school fees, a practice that taught him responsibility and the value of effort. Despite these obstacles, Mubangizi remained focused on his goals, never losing sight of his dreams.

Mubangizi’s educational journey began at Kagyeyo Primary School, followed by Bwanga Secondary School in Rukungiri, and later Makerere University, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting. His academic achievements include becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), reflecting his discipline and dedication.

During his time at university, Mubangizi also demonstrated his leadership potential by serving as Minister of Education in the Guild Representative Council, proving early on that he was a leader capable of advocating for others.

Now, as he seeks to represent Rushenyi County in Parliament under the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mubangizi is passionate about empowering the younger generation to lead with purpose and commitment. “There is a great deal of work to be done,” he says, focusing on the key challenges facing his community.

Despite National Water’s presence, many areas in Rushenyi are still without access to clean water, and reliable electricity is scarce. Public schools remain underfunded and poorly maintained, and healthcare services are inadequate.

Having benefited from public education himself, Mubangizi is determined to address these challenges. He aims to ensure that every corner of Rushenyi has access to essential services like clean water, electricity, and improved healthcare. In line with this, he has already purchased land to build a specialized hospital that will serve the health needs of his constituents.

Mubangizi has not waited for his political career to begin before making an impact. He has already contributed to his community by helping construct and repair shallow wells and boreholes to improve access to clean water. His support extends to local churches, mosques, and community projects, where he has been both a financial contributor and an active participant.

Mubangizi also believes in the power of sports to unite and inspire his community. For this year’s Women’s Day, he organized a football gala featuring Rubale Sub-County and Ngoma Sub-County. Each attendee will receive a pack of sanitary pads, reflecting his commitment to women’s well-being and empowerment.

“My mission is to restore hope to the youth who feel abandoned by their leaders,” he explains. “I want them to see that there are leaders who care deeply about their people and are ready to work tirelessly for them.”

As a trained accountant, Mubangizi understands the significance of accountability. He promises to be transparent with his voters, ensuring that their needs are prioritized and resources are managed wisely. He is also committed to tackling youth unemployment, urging young people to get involved in income-generating activities that will help secure their futures.

Fideli Mubangizi is not merely a candidate but a symbol of hope for his community. His leadership is rooted in his personal experiences, his strong values, and his dedication to improving the lives of those who have supported him. As the proverb goes, “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

Mubangizi is ready to embrace his village, lead it toward progress, and help create a brighter future for all.