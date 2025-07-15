President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Salaama– Munyonyo Road, a key artery within Kampala’s Road network. The event, held at Takajunge Village in Salaama, marks a significant step in the government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade city infrastructure and improve service delivery.

The 8.1-kilometer road project being executed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co. Ltd. also includes the redevelopment of Kulekaana Junction, under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP).

President Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, commended the progress and reiterated that such infrastructure developments form only one part of Uganda’s broader transformation agenda.

While acknowledging the importance of improved roads in boosting economic activity and urban mobility, the President cautioned against viewing them as an end in themselves.

“We’re happy to inspect this Salaama road, which is part of a bigger project that will increase Kampala’s tarmac road coverage to over 900 km out of 1,200 km,” President Museveni said.

“This is a good effort, but as I keep telling you, you don’t sleep on tarmac roads; you sleep in your houses. Roads are part of development, but we must emphasize wealth creation and household income,” he added.

The President used the occasion to spotlight individuals benefiting from government poverty eradication programs. He gave an example of Mrs. Fausta Nalweyiso of Kibumbiro in Busega, whose piggery project under the Parish Development Model (PDM) he praised as a shining example of grassroots wealth creation.

“That’s what we would like to see in all homesteads. When we talk about transforming society, this is what we mean,” he said.

President Museveni also emphasized that wealth creation is not only about individual prosperity but also job creation.

“It enables you to do things yourselves, even before the government intervenes,” the President said, noting that the government has consistently and deliberately integrated wealth creation into its national budgeting process, referencing previous programs such as Entandikwa, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), NAADS, and now the Parish Development Model and Emyooga.

However, he explained the shift from centrally managed programs like OWC and NAADS to more community-based models, citing inefficiencies and the need for direct access by beneficiaries.

“It was a big debate in Cabinet, but I stood my ground. I’m very happy to hear that the PDM is starting to pick up and doing very well,” the President said.

Acknowledging existing concerns, the President promised to investigate issues related to theft and mismanagement of PDM funds. He noted that although funds are being disbursed, they remain insufficient in densely populated urban areas where needs are greater. He pledged to consider increased funding and hinted at a new policy intervention that would provide a separate funding envelope for local leaders in parishes.

“I don’t want to see our leaders, or even those from other political parties, fighting over the 100 million shillings meant for the people. We shall add money for the parish, with additional funding for the leaders,” he said.

The President further proposed starting specific programs for urban youth, recognizing that they face distinct challenges compared to rural communities.

About political leadership and accountability, President Museveni did not mince words, blaming urban voters for what he described as poor electoral choices.

“The problem you have in this town is electing opposition politicians who don’t help you. They don’t follow up,” President Museveni said.

“I have not had a meeting with your MPs. I don’t even know them,” he added, citing an example of Busega Market, which lacked a proper connecting road from the Northern Bypass.

“How would I know that there’s no road to the market if no one tells me? I had to go there myself. Why should people elect MPs who don’t help them?” H.E. Museveni asked, adding that such choices hinder government efforts to address pressing local issues.

He called on citizens to hold their leaders accountable and ensure they advocate effectively for community development.

According to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), works began on May 14, 2024, and the contractor has so far completed asphalt laying on 2.4 km. The entire stretch is projected to be completed by December 31, 2025.

The Executive Director of KCCA, Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, provided a status update on the broader KCRRP initiative under which Salaama Road is being reconstructed. She revealed that since the launch of the KCRRP on December 5, 2022, a total of 32.9 km, representing 37.93% of the total 86.9 km project scope, have been completed.

“The key roads already delivered under this program include Old Mubende, Kigala, Kabega, Wamala, Muteesa I, Luwafu, Kayemba, Muzito, Suuna II, and Masiro roads,” she reported.

She added that in the next three years, the government is committed to injecting UGX 550 billion into the continued upgrade of 85 km of city roads. These improvements, she said, are expected to significantly boost economic activity in Kampala and help transition communities into the money economy.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, also addressed the gathering and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to urban development.

Local NRM leaders, including Lukyamuzi Kakooza, chairperson for Makindye, welcomed the project, noting that the poor condition of the Salaama Road had become a political weapon for opposition groups.

“This road up to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital had become a national issue, with the opposition using it to criticize the government for endangering the lives of patients,” Mr. Kakooza said.

Other key officials in attendance included Hon. Balaam Barugahara, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs; NRM Director for Mobilization, Hon. Rosemary Sseninde; Kampala RCC, Ms. Asiimwe Jane Muhindo; and Presidential Advisor for Kampala, Ms. Sarah Kanyike.

District chairpersons from Kampala and surrounding areas also attended the ceremony.