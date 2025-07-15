President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday called on all Ugandans particularly youth and skilled workers in urban areas to embrace wealth creation by actively participating in the economy as owners, trainees or workers.

Accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports , Maama Janet Museveni , President Museveni emphasized that no one should remain idle or dependent, warning that poverty is an individual problem that can only be overcome through active engagement in productive sectors.

Speaking during a visit to Bakitende Expert Garage in Wakaliga-Nateete, Rubaga Division, Kampala, the President said wealth creation is the foundation of national transformation, urging mechanics, artisans, and service providers in Kampala to take advantage of government support and organize themselves into productive units.

“I want every Ugandan to be part of wealth creation whether as a commercial farmer, artisan, industrialist, or service provider,” President Museveni said.

This event was part of the five-day Parish Development Model Presidential assessment tour in Kampala which commenced today.

“You must either be an owner, a worker, or a trainee. This is how we move forward as a country. That’s how we end backwardness,” he urged.

President Museveni explained that commercial agriculture remains a key path to wealth, even for those with small landholdings.

“Even on a small piece of land, you can make money if you plan properly and work with ekibaro [calculation]. I have been teaching this in rural areas, and the same principle applies here,” he added.

The President pointed to trades like carpentry, shoemaking, welding, and tailoring as equally powerful tools for wealth creation, saying artisans should be supported and encouraged to grow their businesses.

“You are making things like shoes, sweaters, metal doors. That is production, and production is wealth. If you don’t own the business, then be a skilled worker in it,” he said.

President Museveni also emphasized the importance of the service sector, particularly garages, catering businesses, and spare parts suppliers, which he said play a critical role in maintaining and supporting productivity.

“In the service sector, you are not producing something new, but you are maintaining what we already have,” President Museveni noted.

During the visit, the President also pledged government support to garages and service providers in Kampala through equipment and funding.

He said a clear plan would be developed in coordination with local leaders to ensure efficient distribution of machines like breakdown trucks, tyre inflators, welding machines, and loaders.

“Some equipment, like breakdown trucks, can be shared at the parish or sub-county level, but others, like inflators, must be per garage to ensure effectiveness,” the President said.

“We shall start here in Kampala and then scale to other cities. But this must be well organized.”

President Museveni also announced a funding plan for food suppliers and spare parts dealers, with each sub-county to receive Shs20m in support.

“But you must unite. If this is given to individuals, it will have little impact. Form groups and Cooperatives.”

He also pledged that the government would buy land to secure permanent workspace for garages and their trainees.

He acknowledged that in the past, support had been extended to garages and boda boda riders, but poor follow-up had led to limited results.

“I had given support before, but I am not sure how it ended. I was busy, and I thought the work was being done. This time, my State House team will closely follow up to make sure everything is implemented,” he said.

President Museveni also took a swipe at opposition leaders in Kampala,noting that they have failed to demand government services on behalf of their constituents.

He cited Busega Market, which he launched earlier today , where traders complained about the poor road from the Northern Bypass, something he said he was never informed of.

“I thought the Northern Bypass was fully operational. But if you elect leaders who don’t talk to me, how will I know what’s not working? You are suffering not because government programs are not there, but because you ignore them due to politics. Elect NRM leaders who will work with us to address your issues,” he said.

He added that programs like the Parish Development Model were available to all Ugandans, but political divisions had denied many access.

“If a SACCO in Rubaga has 240 members, how can we fail to support that? Don’t sabotage yourselves out of ignorance,” he said .

“Don’t reject development because of politics.”

Earlier, the President was warmly received by the leadership of Bakitende Expert Garage, a hub that trains ghetto youth and mechanics from across Rubaga.

The garage currently supports 120 members, 65 of whom are under training.

The garage chairman, Mr. Muhamood Sonko, thanked the President for his visit and support, explaining that the garage emerged after they were evicted from Kisenyi and decided to unite to form a common workshop.

“We have trained 65 youths, and 20 of them are now experts. We don’t chase them after training. As long as they are disciplined, they become part of us,” Mr. Sonko said.

“But we are struggling with limited machines. Sometimes one person works while others wait for their turn.”

He appealed to the President to support the garage with more equipment and specialized machines, including car carriers to transport faulty vehicles, toolboxes for mechanics, and vocational training tools.

“In this parish alone, we have more than 400 garages. If we get support, it will ripple across the entire division,” Mr. Sonko noted.

Mr. Steven Sekawungu, the LC1 chairperson, also expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his visit, thanking him for the peace and progress Uganda has experienced under his leadership.

“You have worked hard for this country. Those of us who lived through previous regimes know the difference,”Mr. Sekawungu said.

Also present at the event were the Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua; the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda; and the State Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Affairs, Hon. Balaam Barugahara, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, the Director for Mobilisation at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretariat,among others.