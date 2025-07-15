With just a day left to the long-awaited NRM Parliamentary Primaries set for 17th July 2025, the political atmosphere across the country is thick with tension, anticipation, and silent storms brewing in every village, parish, and constituency. What is supposed to be an internal democratic exercise has turned into a do-or-die contest, with candidates pulling all stops to win favor, sometimes honorably, but all too often, through underhanded means.

As an NRM mobilizer and patriot, I see this as a necessary evil an exercise critical for testing the depth of the river before crossing, for it is here that the party shall separate the wheat from the chaff, and identify leaders who truly embody the spirit and values of the NRM.

At the heart of this internal election lies a sobering truth: many incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) have failed in their cardinal roles, representation, legislation, oversight, and budget approval. Rather than be the voice of the voiceless, some chose to become the voice of personal business deals and self-enrichment. They prioritized contracts and deals in parliamentary corridors over the cries of their constituents.

Like the proverbial hyena that follows a funeral procession to see where it can feed, these leaders abandoned their people and only reappear when elections are near armed with sacks of money, sugar, and shallow promises. But let it be known: money is not leadership, and a full stomach today should not cost us five more years of poverty and silence.

There are regions where communities have woken up to this reality. In areas like Iganga, Buyende, and parts of Luweero, constituents have publicly challenged their leaders, demanding accountability and record of performance. In contrast, some MPs have gone entire parliamentary terms without contributing even once to national debate, as was exposed in reports published in national dailies like The New Vision and Daily Monitor based on Hansard reviews.

What’s more painful is that President Museveni, the visionary leader of our country, has not relented in his commitment to transforming Uganda. He has traversed the country sometimes even amidst health concerns, to follow up on crucial programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, WIP, and others. But sadly, many of the very MPs who should be the channels through which government programs flow are either ignorant of these projects or outrightly uninterested.

A river cannot flow smoothly if its channels are clogged. Likewise, the president’s noble efforts are being frustrated by leaders who act as bottlenecks rather than bridges. A classic case lies in areas where PDM funds were returned unutilized, simply because local leaders failed to mobilize beneficiaries or guide the implementation. Can we truly blame the center when the local arms are paralyzed?

We have also seen glaring examples of leaders who have shamelessly sold government land, grabbed parish resources, or turned public offices into family enterprises. In some local governments, youth and women funds have mysteriously disappeared, with no explanation offered to the public. Such behavior doesn’t just stain the name of NRM; it betrays the trust of the people and undermines national development.

Let us learn from global examples too. In South Africa, internal decay within the ANC, fueled by unchecked corruption and poor local leadership has nearly brought the once-dominant party to its knees. Similarly, in Nigeria, promises of prosperity have been buried under layers of local incompetence and mismanagement. We must not wait to fall into the same pit when we can still redirect the course.

Fellow citizens and especially NRM members, the power to cleanse and restore our party lies in your hands. These primaries are not just an election, they are a purification exercise, a moment to strip away the masks of pretenders and empower those who stand for genuine service. Vote wisely.

Do not be swayed by money. As the saying goes, “The hand that gives today may slap tomorrow.” When you accept bribes, you sell your voice and with it, the future of your children. Instead, vote for leaders who have walked with you, cried with you, built with you, and are ready to speak for you in the corridors of power.

Let’s give our President committed, visionary, and active cadres. The kind who will not embarrass him with silence in Parliament, nor frustrate his efforts with laziness or greed. The future of our regions and Uganda at large depends on the decisions we make tomorrow.

To the genuine aspirants who have remained close to the people, walked the dusty roads, attended burials, funded school fees, and mobilized for government programs without seeking selfies or headlines, I salute you. May your dedication shine and earn you the leadership you deserve.

To the gamblers and thieves, this is the end of the road. May this election serve as a wake-up call, a reminder that power belongs to the people, and that you can only deceive some people some of the time, but not all people all the time.

May the best candidates emerge not the loudest, not the richest but the most loyal to the cause of the people and the party.

For God and My Country.