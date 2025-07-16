Kampala, Uganda – July 15, 2025 – Speke Resort Munyonyo played host to a vibrant Rotary New Year Launch on July 9, 2025, marking the beginning of a renewed commitment to service, unity, and impactful community initiatives.

The event brought together Rotarians, Rotaractors, and distinguished guests, setting the stage for a year of transformative projects under the theme #UniteForGood. The gathering, attended by a diverse group of Ugandan leaders and international representatives, underscored Rotary International’s global mission. With a membership of approximately 1.4 million across 46,000 clubs worldwide, Rotary has a storied history of humanitarian work, notably immunizing over two billion children against polio since 1985 in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The launch event featured inspiring moments, including a procession of elegantly dressed attendees and a thoughtful panel discussion, as captured in images shared by Speke Resort Munyonyo on X.

Located in the heart of Kampala, the resort’s reputation as a premier conferencing destination in East Africa added a layer of prestige to the occasion. Its serendipitous blend of leisure and professional amenities provided an ideal backdrop for networking and strategic planning. The images showcased a mix of formal sessions and cultural celebrations, reflecting Uganda’s rich heritage and Rotary’s emphasis on vocational and community service.

Local attendees expressed enthusiasm for the year ahead, with plans to address regional challenges such as health and education. The event’s success highlights Speke Resort Munyonyo’s growing role as a hub for international gatherings, further boosting Uganda’s tourism and conferencing sectors. As Rotary sets its sights on new global initiatives, this launch serves as a powerful reminder of the organization’s enduring impact, uniting leaders to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.