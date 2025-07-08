**NRM Dominates Kassanda Youth Elections, Signals Strong 2026 Prospects**

KASSANDA, July 8, 2025 – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) achieved a landslide victory in the Kassanda District youth parish council elections held on July 7, 2025, securing 694 out of 764 seats (90.8%) across 15 sub-counties and town councils. The National Unity Platform (NUP), despite its 2021 parliamentary gains, managed only 70 seats, suffering significant defeats even in strongholds like Nalutuntu and Kalwana, home sub-counties of NUP leaders Frank Kabuye and Patrick Nsamba, respectively.

The elections, conducted peacefully as noted by Kassanda’s Resident District Commissioner Phoebe Namulindwa, saw NRM sweep all seats in Mbilizi, Myanzi, Manyogaseka, Kamuli, and Kitumbi sub-counties. Kiganda Town Council recorded NRM’s highest tally, with 88 of 90 seats, while Kalwana Sub-County was NUP’s best performance, securing only 28 of 72 seats.

NRM’s dominance was particularly stark in Nalutuntu, where Kabuye’s NUP won just 2 of 36 seats, and in Kassanda Sub-County, where NUP claimed 12 of 63 seats.

Dr. Michael Bukenya Kyabikoola, NRM’s District Executive Committee chairman, attributed the victory to robust grassroots mobilization and the appeal of government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“The youth have reaffirmed NRM’s leadership. Our focus on poverty alleviation and service delivery resonates,” Bukenya said at a post-election meeting in Kassanda Town Council.

Political analysts credit President Yoweri Museveni’s recent visit, where he promised improved roads, electricity, and telephony services, for bolstering NRM’s rural support. NUP’s losses highlight its struggle to maintain momentum in rural areas.

Despite Kabuye’s “Protest Vote Campaign” launched in June, NUP failed to counter NRM’s entrenched networks.

“NUP’s urban appeal hasn’t translated here. NRM’s delivery on tangible projects gives them an edge,” said Dr. Sarah Nakiganda, a political analyst.

Critics, however, argue that NRM’s control over local governance, including RDC influence, may have tilted the playing field. The results signal a strong NRM resurgence ahead of the 2026 general elections. Namulindwa praised the youth’s discipline, urging them to sustain civility.

As Kassanda’s youth align overwhelmingly with NRM, the party’s focus on infrastructure and economic programs appears to be cementing its rural dominance, posing a formidable challenge for NUP’s ambitions.