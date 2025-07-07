In a show of solidarity, Ivan Muluga, Vice Chairperson of the NRM Youth League in Kaliro District, along with other NRM youth leaders from Busoga, endorsed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the 2026-2031 presidential term.

The endorsement took place on July 6, 2025, during the commemoration of St. Gonza Gonza, a Catholic martyr, in Bugonza, Kaliro District.

Muluga, who has recently been nominated as a candidate for Youth MP Eastern Region in the NRM primaries, expressed his support for President Museveni’s vision for transforming Uganda.

“We believe in President Museveni’s clear vision and intention for transforming our great nation,” Muluga said.

The youth leader promised to mobilize the entire Eastern Uganda vote in support of President Museveni’s bid for continuity, stating, “We will settle for the best, and that’s President Museveni.”

However, Muluga also reminded the President of the need for more support towards Busoga, particularly in addressing poverty, which has had a significant impact on the region.

“Busoga and Karamoja are crippled by poverty compared to other parts of Uganda,” Muluga noted.

“We urge the President to give special attention to the plight of young people in Eastern Uganda.”

The endorsement is seen as a significant boost to President Museveni’s re-election bid, with the support of the NRM youth league and other young leaders in the region.