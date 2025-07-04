Seasoned Journalist Steven Dunstan Busuulwa working with Buganda Kingdom owned BBS Terefayina has today graduated with a Masters of Arts Degree in Strategic Communication (MASC).

Busuulwa who works as the Chief Operations Officer of BBS Terefayina is among the 1,524 who graduated today at the 26th graduation of Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono.

Known for his excellent Communication skills and professional presentation , Busuulwa now boasts of two degrees and a Diploma. He possesses a Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies from the International Institute of Business and Media Studies (IIBMS) , a first class Bachelor’s Degree of Journalism and Mass Communication from Ndejje University and now a Masters in Strategic Communication from UCU.

With over 20 years in the Media industry, he has worked at different Media houses including TOP Radio and TV owned by Pastor Jackson Senyonga where he served in different roles as News Reporter, Presenter, Manager and General Manager.

At BBS TV where he is the second in command, Busuulwa presents the famous current affairs talk show “Amaaso ku Ggwanga” every Thursday 8pm to 10 pm hosting the likes of Charles Rwomushana, Mubarak Munyagwa, Godfrey Kiwanda, Gorreti Namugga, Emmanuel Serunjoji among other notable politicians.

Following the milestone, Busuulwa expressed deep gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and other people who have been part of the journey.

“I greatly appreciate H.E the President Y.K Museveni for the support to me throughout this academic journey, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Security Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso, family and friends . I extend thanks to colleagues at BBS Terefayina and Buganda Kingdom, especially Eng. Patrick Ssembajjo, the MD. His support allowed me to balance between studies and work,” he said.

“The lecturers at UCU and my Research Supervisor Dr. Kazibwe Samuel. The support and guidance was so overwhelming.”

Close pals to him say he now has his eyes on advancing in the Communications field.