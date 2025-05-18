Makindye-Ssabagabo, Uganda – A perilous stretch of road at the Busabala Flyover in Wakiso District, notorious for claiming the life of rally driver and businessman Rajiv Ruparelia on May 3, has once again proven its deadly nature. On Saturday night, a female motorist driving a Subaru Legacy (UBQ 900J) crashed into the same unforgiving concrete pavement barriers that killed Rajiv, underscoring the urgent need for government action to fix this death trap.

The accident, occurring under the cover of darkness, left the vehicle mangled, with first responders battling to free the driver from the wreckage. Her condition remains unclear, but eyewitnesses described the collision as catastrophic. “This is the same spot where Rajiv died. Why is this road still a killing zone?” an onlooker demanded. The flyover, under ongoing construction, is plagued by poor visibility, absent signage, and inadequate lighting—hazards drivers have long blamed for recurring crashes.

This latest incident amplifies public fury over the government’s inaction. Despite Rajiv’s high-profile death, no visible safety improvements have been made. The concrete barriers, lacking reflectors or warnings, remain a silent menace. “How many more must die before the government acts?” fumed a local Boda Boda rider. The site has seen multiple accidents in recent years, each highlighting the same unresolved dangers.