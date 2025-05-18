The Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj Gen. David Mugisha has hailed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for professionalising the army and making it a force to reckon with.

He explained that President Museveni’s wise leadership, strategic guidance and vision towards UPDF professionalism has transformed the army into a modern, disciplined and pro-people force.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha made the remarks on Saturday 17th May, 2025,during a special dinner in honour of the team of SFC officers who participated in the recently concluded inaugural Chief of Defence Forces Inter-forces drill competition. The dinner was hosted at the SFC Headquarters in Entebbe.

During the competition, in the creative category, SFC emerged best overall and in the normal drill category, they came out as the first runner-up, with the Internal Security Organization (ISO) emerging winner. At least 16 teams participated in the competition.

Quoting President Museveni, Maj. Gen. Mugisha said a professional army is not just one that shoots accurately but one that has ideological clarity, discipline and deep understanding of its mission to serve and protect the people.

“H.E the President’s guidance remains a compass in this enduring mission.”

Gen. Mugisha also extended gratitude to the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kaneirugaba for having come up with an extraordinary initiative in organizing the first ever Chief of Defence Forces Inter-forces drill competition.

“This historical event has not only elevated the standards of military ceremony and discipline but has also reinforced the enduring values of cohesion, precision and team spirit. It is through such occasions that we sharpen our age, deepen our honor; the traditions that define the UPDF,” he said.

“The importance of drills in the military cannot be overstated. It is an embodiment of order, discipline and responsiveness to command. It is a mirror of cohesion that binds a unit and a symbol of the collective spirit that drives the UPDF forward.”

He also commended Gen. Muhoozi for his continued commitment in training the UPDF and promoting the welfare of the officers.

“In a special way allow me to thank the special team that spearheaded the preparation of the competition from the very beginning to the end. Your efforts ensured our teams remained highly disciplined, motivated and focused across all the venues.”

During the same function, Gen. Mugisha recognised the outstanding officers whose creativity and leadership brought the SFC team drills to life.

The Chief of Staff-SFC, Brig. Gen. Paul Namawa lauded the leadership of the SFC for the guidance and leadership that has enabled the force to always achieve the best in whatever task they undertake.

“Sir we recognise the SFC is a young service but we are moving very fast and it cannot happen without the effort, contribution, commitment and dedication of all the members who are here,” he noted.

“The moment we relax, we shall lose the pace and somebody else will catch up. We cannot afford to do that. I want to thank you all for all your efforts and contributions towards making what SFC is.”

The Director Human Resource Management-SFC, Col. Mango Baraza expressed gratitude to the team that represented SFC in the competitions, saying that it made them proud.

He also gave a brief summary on how SFC performed during the competition.

“On the 13th of May, 2025, we had the CDF Inter-forces drill competition at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds where we emerged first in the creative drill. We won a trophy and also Shs 10 million plus Shs5 million for the normal drill category where we emerged first runner-up.”

Col. Mango also thanked the Commander In Chief of the UPDF for having enabled the prevailing peace that allows the army to take part in such activities.

“I also thank the CDF for having thought about the idea of the competitions and I want to thank you, the Commander SFC, for all the support you rendered to the team.”

Col. Paul Lokut, SFC Director of Training and Doctrine, who represented SFC on the implementation committee revealed that the competition idea was hashed out in November last year by the CDF who has been very instrumental in innovating and ensuring that UPDF is always at its best.

“The CDF ensured that the establishment is in place to ensure that the competition is held in an orderly manner,” he said.

Maj. Denis Masambo, the team leader of the SFC participants during the competition thanked the SFC leadership for entrusting the team to represent the command at the event.

“Commander sir, the team of participants comprised officers and other ranks who were drawn from various units and directorates within the SFC. It also included female militants,” he said.

He also thanked the unit Commanders for sending in disciplined personnel who were willing and ready to learn.

“On behalf of the participants sir, I extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to you Commander of SFC, the Chief of Staff- SFC, Director Human Resource Management- SFC for all the logistics that you provided to the team. Those items motivated us and enabled us to compete favorably.”