KAMPALA, Uganda – On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 2:30 PM, the Hindu Crematorium along Lugogo Bypass will host the cremation of Rajiv Ruparelia, a visionary businessman and philanthropist whose life ended tragically at 35 in a car accident on May 3. The decision to hold his cremation on Tuesday reflects a blend of Hindu tradition, family logistics, and the profound loss felt by a nation. As Kampala prepares to honor the only son of billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia, Rajiv’s legacy as a leader, father, and giver shines through the lives he transformed.

Born on January 2, 1990, Rajiv was raised in the heart of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate built by his parents, Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia, spanning real estate, education, hospitality, and more. Educated in the UK at Dragon School, Dean Close, and Regent’s University London, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management, Rajiv returned to Uganda with a global outlook.

At 17, he launched Club Sway, a Kampala nightclub, foreshadowing his entrepreneurial spirit. Joining the family business in 2014, he became Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group in 2017, overseeing projects like Speke Apartments and Kingdom Kampala Mall, employing over 8,500 across 30 companies.

Rajiv’s impact extended beyond business. He revolutionized Victoria University, growing its enrollment from 143 students in 2013 to over 8,700 by 2024, and managed prestigious schools like Kampala Parents’ School. Through the Ruparelia Foundation, his philanthropy touched the marginalized. He funded scholarships for talented children like Felister de Superstar and Fresh Kid, built toilets and houses in slums, and championed clean water initiatives.

“For Rajiv, giving was a passion, not an obligation,” a close associate shared. His personal engagement with beneficiaries earned him the title “Mr. Philanthropy.”

A motorsport enthusiast, Rajiv founded the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team and revitalized rally racing as a patron of the Central Motorsport Club. Tragically, his passion for speed led to his death on May 3, 2025, when his Nissan GTR crashed into concrete barriers at the Busabala Flyover, overturning and igniting. The accident’s severity necessitated extensive preparation by Uganda Funeral Services, contributing to the choice of Tuesday for cremation. The delay also allowed family members from India, Canada, and the US to arrive and for an open vigil at the Ruparelia residence in Kololo, where mourners—from tycoons to slum residents—pay their respects.

Rajiv’s cremation aligns with his Gujarati Hindu heritage, which views cremation as a sacred rite to free the soul. The Lugogo Hindu Crematorium, Kampala’s primary facility for the 30,000-strong Indian community, is a fitting venue. Managed by the Kampala Capital City Authority, it has hosted notable cremations and will now facilitate Rajiv’s, accompanied by Hindu prayers and chants. In Uganda, where burial is prevalent, cremation is a niche practice, making Lugogo a vital cultural hub for Hindus.

Tuesday’s timing balances religious customs with logistical needs, ensuring a dignified farewell.

Rajiv leaves behind his wife, Naiya, their three-year-old daughter, sisters Meera and Sheena, and parents Sudhir and Jyotsna. His final social media post, a photo of his daughter, reflected his deep love as a father.

The Ruparelia family, requesting privacy, ended their statement with “Om Shanti,” a Hindu prayer for peace.

As Kampala gathers to mourn, Rajiv Ruparelia’s life underscores that true legacy lies in impact. His scholarships, homes, and community projects stand as testaments to a man who lived to uplift others. Tuesday’s cremation is not just a farewell but a celebration of a life that inspired a nation to dream bigger and give generously.