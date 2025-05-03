Rajiv Ruparelia, son to prominent tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has perished in a fatal accident in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to SP kananura Michael,CLO Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, Rajivet his death at 1:54 am along Busabala Flyover traffic lights.

“We regret to report a tragic single fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 01:54 AM at the Busabala Flyover traffic lights, located in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District,” he said in a statement today.

“The crash involved a Nissan GTR motor vehicle registration number UAT 638L, which was traveling from Kajjansi towards Munyonyo. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle after colliding with temporary pavements installed at the roundabout section of the flyover. The vehicle subsequently overturned and caught fire, leading to the instant death of the driver, identified as Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia.”

SP Kananura added that the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined; however, investigations are underway, aand police will provide updates to the public as more information becomes available.