The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has elected Samuel Engola Okello as its candidate for the upcoming Oyam North County constituency by-election.

Okello, the son of the late Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Labor, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Col. Charles Engola, emerged victorious in the primary elections held during the Oyam County delegate’s conference.

With 532 votes, Okello surpassed Queen Dorothy Amolo, who received 322 votes. Eight other aspirants withdrew their candidacy in favour of Okello following discussions with party Secretary-General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong and other senior leaders.

Todwong calls for unity

The election, overseen by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr Tanga Odoi and Commissioner Hon. Jane Alisemera, was hailed as free and fair by Secretary-General Todwong.

“We have all witnessed free and fair elections. Delegates lined up on a broad day and a winner was announced. So, there is no excuse for saying that one was cheated. I urge everybody to rally behind the flagbearer and consolidate party support up to the voting day,” SG Todwong said.

Todwong revealed that after nominations of Engola next week on Tuesday by the Electoral Commission, the party will roll out a village-to-village campaign strategy to ensure that the NRM message reaches every voter.

“We are going to throw all our weight behind our flagbearer until we win,” Todwong said as he assured Oyam voters.

Okello, in turn, promised to work diligently to secure victory for the NRM and retain the Oyam North parliamentary seat.

“You have trusted me with your votes and I will not disappoint you. I will ensure that the NRM retains the Oyam north parliamentary seat,” Okello assured delegates.

“The primary elections are over and I have been chosen to provide leadership. We now aim at winning at the next level. Our mission is to unite towards the common cause of transforming the lives of the ordinary people under the stewardship of President Yoweri Museveni,” Okello added.

The Director for Mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, Hon.Rosemary Seninde told party members to remain united and shun messages which divide people.

“You may support different candidates but you remain part of the community. So let us be peaceful through the election process,” Hon. Seninde said as she advised electorates.

She also asked members of the NRM to join in the vote-hunting mission when campaigns commence.

Other senior party leaders who graced the conference include Hon. Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communication and Hajat Medina Naham, the director of Finance and Administration.