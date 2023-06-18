Godly fatherhood are simply ways in which fathers fulfill their role in accordance with the principles and teachings of God’s Word. It entails embracing the character and qualities exemplified by God Himself as the ultimate Father figure. God was a Creator and Provider of the universe and all that is in it. Like a father who provides for his children, God is seen as the ultimate provider of all things necessary for life -Matthew 6:26. Just as an earthly father disciplines his children, God is depicted as a disciplinarian in the Bible. In Proverbs 3:11-12, it is stated that God disciplines those he loves, just as a father disciplines his son. God’s discipline is intended for correction, guidance, and growth, rather than punishment. God is portrayed as a protective father who watches over and guides his children. In Psalm 23:1-4, the Lord is described as a shepherd who leads, protects, and comforts his flock. Additionally, God provides guidance through his Word, the Bible, and through the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Today’s generation that is infiltrated with technology advancement, change in norms and drifting away of our culture and religious values, you must watch and be present in the lives of your families. You have quite a number of duties to exercise in order to be successful at fatherhood and as well to raise a generation that will stand the test of times.

Duty of Responsibility and Provision. Responsible fathers must provide and take care of their families. In 1 Timothy 5:8, it states, “But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” Duty to teach and Discipline. As a father, you are called to instruct and discipline your children in a loving and nurturing manner. Ephesians 6:4 advises fathers, “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” Duty to Love and Nurture. You are called to love and care for your children. In Psalm 103:13, it says, “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.” Leading by Example. Today’s generation has been affected by absentee fathers. As a Godly Father, you are called to set a godly example for your children. Proverbs 20:7 states, “The righteous who walks in his integrity—blessed are his children after him!” Offer spiritual Guidance. You must guide your children in matters of faith and spirituality. Deuteronomy 6:6-7 advises, “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.” Patience and Forgiveness. As a parent, a father, you must be patient with your children and to forgive them when they make mistakes. Colossians 3:21 says, “Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.” The duty of Blessing and Affirmation. Our children in today’s generation are suffering because of lack of blessings from their parents. As a Father, you have the opportunity to bless and affirm your children. In Genesis 27, we see Isaac blessing his son Jacob, and in Luke 15:20, the parable of the prodigal son illustrates the father’s loving acceptance and affirmation. Understand the importance of praying for your children and regularly speaking words of blessing and affirmation over them. Just as Jacob blessed his sons in Genesis 49, godly fathers have the privilege of imparting God’s blessings and encouragement to their children. Foster a Godly Legacy. As a responsible yet Godly father, be conscious of the impact you have on future generations. Seek to leave a lasting spiritual legacy by imparting godly values, passing on biblical truths, and inspiring their children to continue in their faith (Psalm 78:5-7). Be Present: Actively participate in your child’s life by being present physically, emotionally, and mentally. Engage in activities, attend school events, listen attentively to their thoughts and concerns, and make time for one-on-one interactions. Your presence will foster a strong bond and a sense of trust. Be involved in your children’s Education. Take an active interest in their schooling. Attend parent-teacher meetings, help with homework, and encourage a love for learning. Instill the value of education and empower them to reach their full potential. Support your children’s Dreams. Encourage them to pursue their passions and dreams by providing guidance and resources to help them explore their interests and develop their talents. Be their biggest cheerleader and support them in their endeavors, showing them that you believe in their potential.

Ultimately, godly fatherhood in the Bible is characterized by love, wisdom, responsibility, guidance, discipline, and the desire to raise children who love and honor God. It is a high calling that requires dependence on God’s grace and the guidance of His Word to fulfill it faithfully.

Dear God, I pray for fathers of this generation and the generations to come, give them wisdom, patience and the ability to love in a way that reflects your love. We pray for our children, give them guidance, give them a spirit of obedience, comfort, and peace in their fathers’ homes.

I pray for the fatherless and those who struggle in their families. Be their Father when earthly fathers fail. Show them love and guidance, and help them to know a father’s love through your love, providence, and care. I pray for the heartbroken children and the broken families of this generation, may you show them your way. And I commit the families whose children were massacred in Kasese. Touch them and heal them in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen

Remember, being a real father is an ongoing process of growth and learning. Embrace the joys and challenges, and continuously strive to be the best father you can be for your children.

Being a father is a meaningful and rewarding responsibility! Do not trade your fatherhood roles for anything! HAPPY FATHERS DAY.

Bp. Samuel Kalibbala is the lead Pastor of Divine Evangelistic Churches in Uganda and the Director of Divine Evangelistic Ministries Inc.