KAMPALA, Uganda – July 2, 2025 – Police have arrested 21-year-old Eve Mbabazi in connection with the death of Dr. Spire Kiggundu, a prominent physician found dead at Dream Guest House, a lodge in Kajjansi. Mbabazi was captured on CCTV footage leaving the room where Dr. Kiggundu was last seen alive, prompting her arrest in Kampala on Tuesday.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Mbabazi is cooperating with authorities.

“She is assisting us with the investigation, and her file has been forwarded to prosecutors for further advice,” Onyango said. No charges have been formally laid as the investigation continues.

Dr. Kiggundu’s body was discovered by staff at Dream Guest House on Monday morning. Medical personnel from Henron Hospital, where Dr. Kiggundu previously worked, conducted a preliminary examination and determined that he suffered heart failure.

Police reports indicate no signs of violence or foul play at the scene. Dr. Kiggundu’s family revealed that the 45-year-old had a history of high blood pressure, which may have contributed to his sudden death.

“He was managing his condition, but this is a shock to us all,” a family member stated, requesting privacy during their time of grief. The CCTV footage showing Mbabazi exiting the room has become a focal point of the investigation, though police have not disclosed additional details about her relationship with Dr. Kiggundu or the nature of their meeting. Authorities are awaiting forensic reports to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the doctor’s death.

The case has sparked public interest, with many speculating about the events leading to the tragedy. Police have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information as they work to establish the facts. Further updates are expected as prosecutors review Mbabazi’s file.