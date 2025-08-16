The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has dismissed with costs petitions filed by Dennis Mutagaya and Ibrahim Kyoto, challenging the declaration of Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda as the duly elected flag bearer for Budiope West Constituency.

In its ruling delivered on Thursday, 15th August 2025, the Tribunal chaired by John Musiime, with members Maxwell Okengedenish, Patrick Nasinyama and Esau Isingoma, held that the consolidated petitions were devoid of merit and failed to meet the legal threshold for setting aside an election.

Mutagaya and Kyoto had alleged massive irregularities in the 17th July 2025 NRM primary, including voter bribery, intimidation by security forces, disenfranchisement of eligible voters and multiple voting, insisting that the process was fundamentally flawed. They asked the Tribunal to nullify the exercise or order a fresh poll.

However, the Tribunal ruled that the duo did not produce cogent evidence to prove that Hon. Babalanda who is also the Minister for Presidency was responsible for any malpractices. “There was no satisfactory evidence to prove any administrative, procedural or electoral offences committed by the Respondent or her agents,” read part of the judgement, adding that photographic exhibits and social media claims tendered by the Petitioners were merely speculative and unsupported.

On the issue of alleged bribery by way of food coupons and thanksgiving functions at Babalanda’s residence, the Tribunal said there was no proof that the items were distributed with intent to influence voters or that the Respondent personally authorised them. The panel also emphasised that even if irregularities occurred in isolated polling stations, the Petitioners failed to demonstrate that such incidences affected the overall outcome in a substantial manner.

Hon. Babalanda overwhelmingly won the primaries with 99,832 votes (80.2%), compared to Mutagaya’s 12,940 votes (10.3%) and Kyoto’s 9,995 votes (8%). “Given such a wide margin, the alleged irregularities, even if accepted as true, would not materially alter the results or put the victory in doubt,” the Tribunal ruled.

Consequently, the Tribunal dismissed the consolidated petitions and upheld Babalanda’s declaration as the NRM flag bearer for Budiope West.

Political pundits say the ruling further cements Hon. Babalanda’s rising influence in Busoga politics and paves the way for a smooth campaign in next year’s parliamentary elections.