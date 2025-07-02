The training of youth who have recently converted to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) holds far greater significance than just a political milestone.

It represents a pivotal effort to shape a more united, informed, and patriotic generation. In a time when ideological confusion and political divisions often cloud the potential of young people, such a training program becomes not only necessary but transformative.

Patriotism is more than a sentimental attachment to one’s country. At its core, it is a guiding principle that channels loyalty into constructive action, civic responsibility, and a deep commitment to national development.

As young people, we have a duty to love, serve, and uplift our nation regardless of our religious beliefs, ethnic backgrounds, or previous political affiliations. Instilling these values is not about creating blind followers but rather informed citizens who understand their role in shaping Uganda’s future.

Last month, we had the opportunity, under the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), to take 191 young people from Kassanda, Mubende, Mityana, and Kampala for a 19-day training course at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Many of these youth were transitioning from opposition parties into the NRM, and while the political shift was important, what mattered even more was the unified sense of purpose they developed, regardless of their past affiliations.

This was not partisan indoctrination, but rather an effort to cultivate a spirit of shared responsibility and national cohesion.

The training exposed the participants to a wide range of critical subjects: the meaning of patriotism, revolutionary methods of work, reality and mindset transformation, financial literacy, agriculture, and the path to self-employment.

These are not just academic topics, they are tools for socio-economic empowerment.

We also taught them about the true history and geography of Uganda, the East African region, and the African continent.

Through Kiswahili, we emphasized unity and identity. This knowledge is essential for young Ugandans who must understand not only where they come from but where they are going, and what role they are meant to play in that journey.

The purpose behind all of this is clear: to ignite a sense of duty and pride in the youth.

Patriotism, as our President H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni consistently reminds us, is not about sycophancy or political loyalty. It is about taking part in nation-building, about asking what we can do for Uganda, even if we disagree with certain policies or leaders.

It is about knowing that progress comes through hard work, sacrifice, and collective effort.

As the Bible warns in Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.” That verse alone underscores why such trainings matter.

Ignorance can destroy a nation; knowledge can empower it. That is why the government has invested in infrastructure, education, and youth-targeted programs, to ensure that we, the next generation, are ready to take up the mantle.

But access is not enough. We must first recognize the value of what is being offered. That was one of the most powerful lessons in Kyankwanzi.

Africa’s struggle with ideological confusion, much of it a legacy of colonial disruption, makes it even more urgent for our generation to rediscover our values. During the training, we urged our fellow youth to turn away from toxic narratives, foreign distractions, and cultural erosion, and instead focus on building a Uganda rooted in love, sacrifice, and service.

It is through these values that we can redefine our identity and protect the soul of our nation.

Books like ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ by the late Nelson Mandela remind us that values are taught. Hate is learned, but so is love.

And in Kyankwanzi, what we sought to teach was love: for country, for people, for progress.

We encouraged our peers to see that patriotism is not a slogan but a way of life, one that demands integrity, discipline, and a shared sense of mission.

Many of the youth who walked into the training with skepticism and resistance walked out transformed. What they discovered wasn’t just government policy or historical facts; they discovered purpose.

As we move forward, we urge President Museveni to expand these training opportunities. The lessons learned by this 2025/2026 cohort are too valuable to be limited to a few districts.

Every young Ugandan deserves the chance to experience this awakening, the realization that they are not just citizens, but custodians of the nation’s future. Only through such understanding can we truly build a Uganda that is united, resilient, and ready to thrive.

The writer is Hellen Seku the Commissioner of National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps(NSPC) under State House