ATWEMEREIREHO ALEX: The Paradox of Plenty: Why Nations Rich in Natural Resources Often End Up Poor in Prosperity, Democracy, and Stability!

In the annals of political economy, few phenomena are as paradoxical, enduring, and intellectually unsettling as the resource curse, also known as the paradox of plenty, the empirically demonstrable reality that countries endowed with abundant natural resources frequently record worse outcomes in economic growth, human development, democratic governance, and political stability than countries with little or none. This contradiction has persisted across continents, ideologies, and historical epochs, mocking the intuitive belief that geological fortune naturally begets national prosperity. Instead, it has exposed a sobering and uncomfortable truth: natural resources, when discovered in weakly institutionalised states embedded in an unequal global order, often become catalysts for domination, extraction, militarisation, and prolonged instability rather than instruments of liberation and development.

From the cobalt fields of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the oil basins of Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Sudan, South Sudan, and Nigeria, to the gold belts of Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Central African Republic, the pattern is disturbingly consistent. Resource wealth has too often functioned not as a ladder to development but as a trapdoor, collapsing states into cycles of corruption, authoritarianism, conflict, foreign interference, and elite capture. This article advances a rigorous, scholarly, and unapologetically candid critique of the paradox of plenty, grounded in authoritative academic literature, hard statistics, binding legal instruments, and historical fact. It argues, boldly and without diplomatic euphemism, that the curse is not mystical, accidental, or cultural; it is structural, legal, political, and geopolitical.

The intellectual foundations of the resource curse thesis are well established. Richard M. Auty, in Sustaining Development in Mineral Economies: The Resource Curse Thesis (1993), demonstrated that mineral-rich economies consistently underperformed mineral-poor ones over the long term. Jeffrey D. Sachs and Andrew M. Warner, in their seminal paper Natural Resource Abundance and Economic Growth (1995), empirically showed that countries dependent on natural resource exports experienced systematically lower growth rates, concluding that “resource abundance tends to crowd out growth-enhancing activities.” Sachs later warned that natural resources, in weak states, become “a honey pot for rent-seeking, corruption, and foreign meddling.”

This conclusion has been reinforced by scholars such as Terry Lynn Karl, whose authoritative work The Paradox of Plenty: Oil Booms and Petro-States (1997) argues that oil wealth undermines democracy by fostering rentier states, weakening taxation-based accountability, and entrenching authoritarian elites. Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Laureate in Economics, has similarly observed that “natural resource wealth, without strong institutions, often fuels corruption, inequality, and conflict rather than development.” Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, in Why Nations Fail (2012), situate the resource curse within their broader theory of extractive institutions, arguing that elites use resource rents to entrench power and block inclusive economic change.

Empirical data is unambiguous. According to the World Bank, over 70% of the world’s poorest countries are resource-rich, while countries with high natural resource rents as a percentage of GDP consistently score lower on the Human Development Index. UNDP data shows that resource-dependent economies suffer higher income inequality, weaker educational outcomes, and lower life expectancy than diversified economies at comparable income levels.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains the most morally damning illustration of the paradox of plenty. The country possesses an estimated USD 24 trillion worth of untapped mineral resources, including approximately 70% of the world’s cobalt, alongside vast reserves of copper, coltan, gold, diamonds, and uranium. Yet its GDP per capita remains below USD 600, and more than 73% of the population lives below the international poverty line. United Nations Panel of Experts reports have repeatedly documented how multinational corporations, neighbouring states, and global supply chains benefit from conflict minerals extracted under conditions of lawlessness. In the Congolese case, instability is not a failure of the system; it is a feature of a global extractive order that rewards disorder.

In Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, petroleum accounts for over 90% of export earnings and roughly 50% of government revenue, yet over 40% of Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty. The Niger Delta, where oil is extracted remains environmentally devastated and economically marginalised. Despite Section 44(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which vests ownership of minerals in the federal government “for the common good,” the absence of effective transparency, judicial enforcement, and community participation has enabled elite capture on a grand scale.

Venezuela demonstrates how oil wealth can destroy economic rationality and democratic institutions simultaneously. Oil constitutes over 95% of export revenues, and when prices collapsed in 2014, Venezuela entered one of the worst economic crises in recorded history, with inflation peaking at over 1,000,000% in 2018 according to IMF estimates. Karl Marx’s warning that material conditions shape political power finds grim confirmation here: oil rents became instruments of political domination rather than public welfare.

The role of foreign invasion and intervention by powerful states in resource-rich countries must be confronted directly and honestly. The United States and its allies invaded Iraq in 2003, a country with the world’s fifth-largest proven oil reserves. Whatever narratives were offered publicly, the post-invasion restructuring of Iraq’s oil sector, the opening of contracts to multinational corporations such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, and Shell, and the prolonged instability that followed reveal the intimate relationship between force, oil, and power. Today, Iraq earns over USD 100 billion annually from oil, yet remains plagued by corruption, insecurity, and weak sovereignty.

Libya, Africa’s most oil-rich country, was destabilised following the 2011 NATO intervention led by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. The overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi dismantled the state without constructing viable institutions, plunging Libya into factional warfare over oil terminals and pipelines. The result has been a decade of chaos in a country that once had one of Africa’s highest living standards.

France’s long-standing military and economic involvement in West and Central Africa, notably in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Central African Republic cannot be disentangled from uranium, gold, and strategic mineral interests. Niger, which supplies uranium critical for France’s nuclear energy sector, remains one of the poorest countries in the world. Burkina Faso and Mali, rich in gold, have experienced repeated coups and prolonged insecurity, while multinational mining corporations extract vast wealth with minimal local value addition.

The Central African Republic, endowed with diamonds, gold, and uranium, has endured chronic instability fueled by competition over resource control, with foreign mercenaries, multinational interests, and proxy forces entrenching chaos. Sudan and South Sudan, rich in oil, descended into prolonged conflict in which oil revenues financed war rather than development. According to the World Bank, South Sudan earned billions in oil revenue yet ranks among the lowest globally on development indicators.

These realities directly implicate the principle of permanent sovereignty over natural resources, firmly established in international law. UN General Assembly Resolution 1803 (XVII) of 1962 affirms the right of peoples and nations to permanent sovereignty over their natural wealth, to be exercised in the interest of national development and the well-being of the people. Article 1(2) of the ICCPR and ICESCR reinforces this right, while Article 21 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights explicitly guarantees peoples’ rights to freely dispose of their natural resources and to seek redress where they are dispossessed.

Yet these legal norms coexist with a global economic order in which multinational corporations – Shell, Total Energies, BP, ExxonMobil, Glencore, Barrick Gold, Rio Tinto, operate across fragile states, often shielded by complex corporate structures, investor-state arbitration mechanisms, and asymmetrical power relations. As Susan Strange warned in The Retreat of the State (1996), global capital increasingly constrains national sovereignty, particularly in resource-rich but institutionally weak states.

The resource curse is therefore not merely an economic puzzle; it is a crisis of law, sovereignty, and global justice. It is no accident that countries that successfully escaped the curse – Norway, Botswana, Chile did so by establishing strong legal frameworks, independent institutions, sovereign wealth funds governed by law, and deliberate economic diversification before allowing extraction to dominate national life.

The way forward for resource-rich states is clear, though politically demanding. It requires constitutional entrenchment of transparency, enforceable community rights over natural resources, independent judiciaries capable of restraining executive excess, legally disciplined sovereign wealth funds, and genuine economic diversification. Internationally, it demands reform of corporate accountability regimes, respect for the sovereignty of resource-rich states, and the dismantling of financial secrecy systems that facilitate illicit flows.

In conclusion, the paradox of plenty is not a mystery; it is a mirror. It reflects the quality of institutions, the integrity of law, and the balance of global power. Natural resources do not curse nations predatory governance, external exploitation, and unequal global systems do. Until resource-rich countries assert genuine sovereignty over their wealth and reorder extraction around the dignity and welfare of their people, the world will continue to witness the cruel irony of nations drowning in riches yet starved of justice, stability, and development. This is not merely an economic failure; it is a legal, political, and moral indictment of the contemporary global order and a call to reform it with courage, clarity, and uncompromising truth.

Atwemereireho Alex,

alexatweme@gmail.com

The writer is a lawyer, researcher, governance analyst and an LLM Student in Natural Resources Law at Kampala International University.