PS Kumumanya Engages Social Media Influencers’ Federation CEO Kirabira in Bold Push to Expose Corruption in Local Governments

KAMPALA, UGANDA — The Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, has held a high-level engagement with the Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers (FUSMI), Mr. Edison Kirabira, in a strategic move aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption in local government systems.

The meeting, described by insiders as “strategic and forward-looking,” explored how Uganda’s fast-growing digital influencer ecosystem can be integrated into efforts to improve accountability, transparency, and service delivery at the grassroots level.

Digital voices enter the accountability space

Discussions centered on the increasing role of social media as a civic accountability tool, with influencers, bloggers, and digital creators increasingly documenting service delivery gaps, stalled projects, and alleged cases of mismanagement.

Mr. Kirabira noted that Uganda’s digital community is now positioned to play a more structured role in governance monitoring.

“Corruption remains one of the biggest obstacles to effective service delivery in this country,” he said.

“Social media has changed everything. Citizens can now document, report, and demand accountability in real time.”

Plans to structure influencer networks

Following the engagement, FUSMI outlined plans to organise bloggers, TikTok creators, online journalists, and digital activists into coordinated accountability networks across the country.

The proposed networks will focus on tracking service delivery at district level, including incomplete projects, delayed government programmes, and alleged misuse of public funds.

Mr. Kirabira said many citizens continue to suffer in silence as public projects stall or collapse without adequate official communication on their status.

“We are building responsible digital structures that will amplify citizen voices,” he said. “This is about ensuring public resources deliver public value.”

Local governments under renewed scrutiny

Local governments remain the backbone of service delivery in Uganda, responsible for key sectors such as health, education, roads, water, and community development.

However, governance analysts warn that this level of administration is also highly exposed to procurement abuse, weak supervision, and financial leakages.

The result, they say, is a recurring pattern of unfinished classrooms, under-resourced health centres, deteriorating road networks, and delayed public services that directly affect citizens.

Mr. Kirabira was blunt:

“When corruption happens at local government level, it is not abstract — it is the child without a classroom, the patient without medicine, the village without a road.”

Shs84 trillion budget raises accountability stakes

The engagement comes at a time when Uganda is implementing a record Shs84 trillion national budget under the country’s development framework.

While government maintains that the budget will accelerate transformation under Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan, concerns persist over efficiency, transparency, and value for money.

Critics argue that rising allocations must be matched with stronger oversight mechanisms, particularly at district level where a significant portion of public spending is executed.

Kumumanya’s position on governance reforms

Mr. Kumumanya emphasized that sustainable development depends on strong institutions and active citizen participation.

He noted that ongoing government reforms are increasingly focused on transparency, performance monitoring, and improved service delivery outcomes.

“Development is not only about infrastructure,” he has previously said. “It is about ensuring systems work for the people.”

Emerging digital accountability front

Despite existing legal and institutional frameworks, corruption continues to manifest in procurement irregularities, ghost projects, inflated contracts, and diversion of public funds.

Anti-corruption experts say these leakages significantly reduce the impact of public spending and weaken public trust in institutions.

Uganda’s anti-corruption laws provide for penalties including dismissal, imprisonment, and recovery of misappropriated funds for offences such as abuse of office, embezzlement, bribery, and fraudulent procurement.

New alliances shaping oversight

The Kumumanya–Kirabira engagement reflects a broader shift toward the rise of digital accountability as an informal but increasingly influential oversight mechanism.

Analysts say social media influencers could evolve into a parallel watchdog network, capable of documenting service delivery failures in real time and amplifying citizen concerns nationally.

However, they caution that credibility will depend on accuracy, verification, and responsible reporting standards.

Newly appointed Minister of State for Local Government, Mr. Balam Barugahara, also welcomed the collaboration, encouraging closer cooperation between government and digital accountability actors.

Conclusion: a new scrutiny era

As Uganda expands public expenditure under the Shs84 trillion budget framework, a new accountability frontier is emerging — where state institutions and digital citizens increasingly occupy the same oversight space.

For Mr. Kirabira and the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers, based in Munyonyo near Speke Resort Hotel at Jahazz Building in Makindye Division, the message is clear: the era of unchecked mismanagement is being challenged.

For local governments, the spotlight is now brighter, sharper, and harder to ignore.