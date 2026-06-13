Singer King Saha Revives Feud With Minister Haruna Kasolo at Kazibwe Kapo’s Concert

King Saha Takes Swipe at Minister Haruna Kasolo During Kazibwe Kapo’s Concert

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

What was expected to be a night of music and entertainment turned into a moment of political drama when singer King Saha publicly took a swipe at State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation), Hajj Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, during Hajji Kazibwe Kapo’s concert at Front Page Hotel in Namasuba on Friday night.

The concert, which attracted hundreds of revelers, featured several performances before King Saha—born Mansoor Ssemanda—took to the stage and used the opportunity to revive his long-running feud with the minister.

Both Saha and Kasolo hail from Kyotera District, making the exchange particularly personal. While performing, Saha directed remarks at the minister, who was seated in the audience alongside one of his wives, Princess Amira.

The singer accused Kasolo of being behind the cancellation of his highly publicized homecoming concert in Kyotera last November. The concert, which had been scheduled at Kyotera Football Grounds, was called off by police over security concerns, leaving the artist counting financial losses.

Saha has consistently maintained that the cancellation was politically motivated and has previously accused the minister of influencing the decision.

Despite the pointed remarks, Kasolo remained composed throughout the performance, occasionally smiling as sections of the audience reacted to the singer’s comments.

The minister has previously denied any involvement in the cancellation of Saha’s concert, insisting that he neither organizes public events nor directs police operations.

A Feud Beyond the Stage

Friday night’s confrontation is the latest episode in an ongoing dispute that has blurred the lines between entertainment and politics in Kyotera District.

King Saha has built a reputation for using his music and public appearances to address issues affecting the entertainment industry and society. His recently released song, Kasolo Mujje, is widely seen as a direct response to the events surrounding the cancelled Kyotera concert.

For Kasolo, a veteran politician and senior government official, the incident reflects the increasingly close relationship between politics and Uganda’s entertainment industry, where musicians often command significant grassroots influence.

The confrontation quickly sparked debate on social media, with some users applauding Saha for speaking his mind while others criticized him for turning another artist’s concert into a platform for settling personal and political scores.

The exchange also overshadowed what had otherwise been a successful concert hosted by Hajji Kazibwe Kapo.

By the time of publication, neither the minister’s office nor King Saha’s management had issued any fresh statement regarding Friday night’s incident.

The episode once again illustrates how Uganda’s music stage has increasingly become a platform not only for entertainment but also for political expression, personal grievances and public debate.