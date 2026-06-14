From Fuel Stations to Economic Transformation — How Fred Ssenoga, Alice Natukunda and Union Alliance Are Driving Uganda’s Transport Revolution

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA, UGANDA — An African proverb says, “A canoe does not know who the leader is when the river is calm.” Leadership is often defined not by comfort, but by the ability to identify challenges and transform them into opportunities for others.

For businessman Mr. Fred Ssenoga, Chief Executive Officer of Union Alliance, Union Oil, and Jambo Riders, that opportunity lies in reshaping Uganda’s transport sector into a platform for wealth creation, innovation, and economic empowerment.

At a time when thousands of young Ugandans continue to struggle with unemployment, Ssenoga is among entrepreneurs attempting to rewrite the narrative through transport innovation, energy solutions, and cooperative development.

Business is creativity, and creativity is business.

This philosophy has become the foundation of Union Alliance’s growing footprint across Uganda.

Building opportunity through transport

Uganda’s boda boda industry remains one of the largest employers in the informal sector, sustaining hundreds of thousands of families while playing a key role in mobility and local commerce.

However, the sector continues to face major challenges, including rising fuel prices, limited access to financing, road safety concerns, and environmental pollution.

Through Jambo Riders, Ssenoga is promoting a new generation of transport solutions aimed at modernising the industry. The initiative is increasingly embracing electric mobility, which experts say could significantly reduce operating costs while lowering environmental impact.

Industry observers argue that cleaner transport technologies may become a key pillar of Uganda’s future economy as the country moves toward sustainable development.

Economists often note that “every economy moves at the speed of its transport system.” Efficient transport systems enhance trade, investment, and productivity.

The rise of Union Oil

Alongside transport innovation, Ssenoga founded Union Oil, a growing energy business supplying petroleum products to motorists, businesses, and transport operators.

Experts note that energy and transport are inseparable drivers of economic development.

Without fuel, businesses stall.

Without transport, markets are disconnected.

Without innovation, growth slows.

Union Oil has therefore positioned itself not just as a fuel supplier, but as part of a broader economic ecosystem aimed at supporting livelihoods and improving efficiency in Uganda’s transport and energy sectors.

Meet Alice Natukunda: the face of Union Alliance mobilisation

As Union Alliance expands its reach, one of the key figures driving its public engagement is Ms. Alice Natukunda, the Union Alliance Transport Ambassador in Uganda.

Natukunda recently received endorsement from the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers (FUSMI), led by Mr. Edison Kirabira, in recognition of her efforts to promote transport awareness, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment initiatives.

According to Kirabira, transport remains a critical driver of national development and requires ambassadors who can connect communities to economic opportunities.

“Ms. Alice Natukunda has demonstrated commitment to promoting organised transport systems and empowering communities through business awareness initiatives,” Kirabira noted.

As ambassador, Natukunda has worked closely with Ssenoga to mobilise communities and sensitise Ugandans about opportunities within Union Alliance programmes.

She said the organisation aims to support households through transport-based business opportunities and structured financing models.

“We want to see more Ugandans participating in wealth creation. Transport, when properly organised, can transform lives,” she said.

Cooperative development and financial inclusion

Another key pillar of the Union Alliance model is cooperative mobilisation.

Working alongside United Boda Cooperative Union Chairman Mr. Frank Mawejje, the initiative encourages boda boda riders to join SACCOs and structured savings groups.

Development experts say cooperatives remain one of the most effective tools for poverty reduction because they promote savings discipline, investment, and collective economic growth.

Instead of relying solely on daily earnings, riders are encouraged to build long-term financial security through organised economic participation.

For many households, this represents a shift from survival to stability.

Why it matters

Uganda’s rapidly growing youth population continues to place pressure on both government and the private sector to generate employment and income opportunities.

Analysts argue that initiatives combining transport innovation, energy solutions, technology, and financial inclusion could play a significant role in advancing the country’s economic transformation agenda.

For Mr. Fred Ssenoga, the mission extends beyond fuel stations, motorcycles, and business operations.

It is about creating opportunity.

It is about empowering communities.

And it is about proving that entrepreneurship can bridge ambition and prosperity.

Like a river gathering strength from every tributary, Union Alliance, Union Oil, and Jambo Riders are bringing together transport, energy, and enterprise to create new pathways for economic growth.

For many Ugandans seeking opportunity, the journey represents not only a business model — but also a vision of a modern transport revolution.