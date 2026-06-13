INTERVIEW: David Kabanda Opens Up on Anita Among, Muhoozi and His Journey From Humble Beginnings to National Politics

In this David Kabanda Interview, the Unapologetic ‘Omutume’ Opened Up on Anita Among, Muhoozi, and His Political Journey

By Mike Ssegawa

In a candid and wide-ranging interview with journalist Kisitu, host of The Direct Shot YouTube channel, Kasambya County MP and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Hon. Daudi (David) Kabanda laid bare the story of his life—from a difficult childhood and humble beginnings to becoming one of Uganda’s most outspoken young politicians.

Nicknamed “Omutume” (The Messenger), the 36-year-old legislator spoke with unusual openness about his upbringing, political rise, loyalty to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), and his highly publicized fallout with former Speaker Anita Among.

From Village Life to Parliament

Kabanda was born on April 16, 1990, in Rwegula Village, Kasambya Sub-county, Mubende District, to the late Lozio Kayiira and Nagujja.

Following the death of his father, the family relocated to Ntyaaze Village in Sembabule District, where he was raised by his mother under difficult financial circumstances.

He attended Lwegula and Lwemiyaga Primary Schools before completing Primary Seven in 2004. His secondary education was anything but straightforward. Financial hardship and personal struggles interrupted his studies several times, forcing him to temporarily drop out of school while taking on odd jobs, including goat rearing, to support himself.

Despite those setbacks, Kabanda says he never abandoned his dream.

Instead, he found another platform to express himself—radio.

As a young man, he became a familiar voice on stations such as Heart FM in Mubende, Radio Buddu, CBS FM and Radio Mbabule, where he earned attention for his fearless political commentary. Introducing himself as “General Daudi Kabanda,” he quickly built a reputation as an outspoken analyst.

His passion eventually opened doors within political circles, including an opportunity to work with Mbabule FM.

He later completed Senior Four in 2011 and Senior Six in 2013 before actively participating in youth leadership politics, eventually rising to national youth leadership positions.

His political breakthrough came in 2021 when he won the Kasambya County parliamentary seat.

Rise Through the MK Movement and PLU

Kabanda explained that his political profile grew significantly through the MK Movement, which later evolved into the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

Starting as deputy spokesperson before becoming Secretary General, he has emerged as one of the organisation’s most visible leaders and a close ally of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

During the interview, Kabanda credited Gen. Muhoozi for believing in his leadership abilities and supporting his political journey.

Speaking Out on Anita Among

One of the most talked-about moments of the interview was Kabanda’s account of his deteriorating relationship with former Speaker Anita Among.

He claimed that during the recent contest for the Speakership, PLU resolved to back Jacob Oboth-Oboth instead of Among, a decision that triggered political disagreements.

Kabanda further alleged that Amid growing scrutiny over corruption allegations, including those linked to the Karamoja iron sheets scandal, Among offered him Shs3 billion to deliver to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba—a claim he says he rejected.

He also alleged that she later informed President Yoweri Museveni that he had demanded the money from her.

These allegations have previously been denied by Among, and no court has made findings supporting the claims.

Kabanda said the episode placed him under enormous public pressure, revealing that the stress caused him to lose four kilograms within a week as he faced criticism and attacks from various quarters.

Political Battles and Loyalty

The outspoken legislator also reflected on several political confrontations that have defined his career.

He spoke about taking positions against former Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi and former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, maintaining that his actions were driven by loyalty to President Museveni, Gen. Muhoozi and what he believes to be the country’s broader political direction.

Kabanda also discussed his disagreements with fellow legislator Justine Nameere, noting that despite their differences, he has since chosen reconciliation over confrontation.

A Politician Unafraid of Controversy

Throughout the interview, Kabanda portrayed himself as a politician shaped by hardship, persistence and conviction.

He openly addressed criticism over his education, his rapid political rise and his outspoken style, insisting that resilience—not privilege—has defined his journey.

Supporters credit him with lobbying for improved roads, better schools and other development initiatives in Kasambya County. Critics, however, accuse him of thriving on political controversy.

Whatever the public’s assessment, the interview offers a rare glimpse into the personal experiences and political philosophy of one of Uganda’s emerging political figures.

With Uganda’s political landscape continuing to evolve ahead of the next electoral cycle, Kabanda appears determined to remain at the centre of national debate—whether admired or criticized.

The full interview is available on The Direct Shot YouTube channel, hosted by journalist Kisitu.