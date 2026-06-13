Dr. NESTOR BASEMERA: Unemployment, Drug Addiction And Government’s Inaction- Who Will Save Uganda’s Youth?

Uganda, like many developing nations around the world, is experiencing an alarming rise in youth unemployment. A seminal study by Meyers-Mashamba (2021) postulates that youth unemployment has reached a scale so vast that it can no longer be resolved by short-term initiatives or political rhetoric. Instead, it demands a collective, coordinated effort from individuals, the private sector, and public institutions to formulate a sustainable, long-lasting panacea. Consequently, prolonged idleness has exacerbated socio-economic challenges across Uganda—most notably driving an uptick in crime as well as Drug and Substance Abuse (DSA) that detrimentally impacts both the youth demographic and the broader economy.

The substances commonly abused in Uganda include illicit drugs bhang, kuber, and cocaine, alongside licit (legal) substances such as tobacco, khat (miraa), and various forms of alcohol, including commercial beer, wines, spirits, and local brew (waragi). While alcohol consumption is a deeply embedded social behavior in many local cultures, studies indicate that a significant portion of the population holds permissive attitudes toward nicotine products, packaged liquor, and local brews. Compounding this issue, worrying new trends are emerging, marked by the rising availability of amphetamines and related synthetic stimulants manufactured in illicit laboratories.

The above vice falls heaviest on Uganda’s younger generation, with current statistics indicating that adolescents and young people aged 15–35 account for more than 50% of drug users. Research demonstrates a significant correlation between a youth’s attitude, employment status, and their likelihood of substance abuse. The negative impacts of DSA manifest as severe immediate and long-term consequences for individuals, families, and society at large. Given the diverse and complex nature of this crisis, there is an urgent need for tailored, multi-faceted policy responses.

The philosophical argument of this article is anchored in the biblical aphorism, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” derived from Proverbs 16:27. Today, Ugandan youth find themselves in a precarious position due to severe economic hardship. This lack of employment has come to symbolize a generation in crisis—one frequently depicted as existing in a state of deep misery or societal stagnation. Stripped of opportunities, a significant proportion of young people turn to drugs and substances to cope with intense social and economic stressors, including poverty, anxiety, academic difficulties, and joblessness.

Similarly, unemployment inflicts profound psychological distress, leaving youth with vast amounts of idle time and a compounding sense of hopelessness. Studies, particularly those centered in urban hubs like Kampala, consistently demonstrate a strong positive correlation between joblessness and substance abuse as a coping mechanism.

It is essential for policymakers and key stakeholders to work collaboratively to dismantle the underlying causes of youth unemployment, thereby creating an enabling environment where young people can secure meaningful work and contribute positively to society. Achieving this transition requires the adoption of a multifaceted approach designed to address the joblessness crisis while mitigating the severe psychological and behavioral impacts of idle time on Ugandan youth.

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