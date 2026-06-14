Court Orders Hospital Director to Vacate Health Facility Over Loan Default

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

A hospital director has been ordered by court to surrender and vacate a health facility building after defaulting on a loan, in a ruling that underscores the legal consequences of failing to meet financial obligations secured by property.

According to court documents, the dispute arose after the director allegedly failed to service a loan, prompting the lender to institute recovery proceedings against the mortgaged property. The court subsequently ruled in favour of the lender, directing that possession of the facility be handed over in accordance with the law.

The judgment requires the hospital director to vacate the premises, paving the way for the lender to recover the outstanding debt through enforcement of its security interest.

The case highlights the growing number of loan recovery disputes involving commercial properties, including health facilities, as financial institutions increasingly seek court intervention to enforce mortgage agreements.

Legal experts note that while mortgaged property may be attached to recover unpaid loans, lenders are required to follow due legal process before taking possession or disposing of such assets.

The development has sparked concern among members of the public over the potential impact on healthcare service delivery, particularly if the affected facility serves a large catchment population. It remains unclear whether medical services at the facility will continue uninterrupted during the transition.

Neither the hospital director nor representatives of the lending institution had publicly commented on the ruling by the time of publication.

The case serves as a reminder to borrowers—particularly operators of essential public services—of the importance of prudent financial management and compliance with loan obligations to avoid legal action that could disrupt operations.