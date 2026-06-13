US Ambassadorial Transition in Kampala Signals Continuity in Uganda–US Relations

KAMPALA – The United States Embassy in Kampala has entered a new chapter following the departure of Ambassador William W. Popp, whose three-year diplomatic tour concluded on June 2, 2026.

His exit marks the end of a tenure defined by strengthened health cooperation, expanding commercial engagement, and efforts to sustain a strategic partnership that weathered periods of political tension between Kampala and Washington.

Stepping into the role of Chargé d’Affaires is Deputy Chief of Mission Mikael (Mika) Cleverley, a seasoned U.S. diplomat who will lead the embassy until the Trump administration appoints and the U.S. Senate confirms a new ambassador.

The transition comes at a pivotal moment in U.S.-Uganda relations, as both countries seek to preserve longstanding cooperation while adapting to shifting geopolitical realities and evolving foreign policy priorities.

Popp’s Legacy

A career diplomat who previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, Popp presented his credentials to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in September 2023.

Throughout his assignment, he championed stronger collaboration in public health, trade, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Among the defining achievements of his tenure was the U.S. government’s support during Uganda’s Ebola outbreak, helping the country contain the epidemic in less than 90 days.

His leadership also coincided with the signing of a landmark five-year, US$2.3 billion health cooperation framework in 2025. The agreement focuses on combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal health challenges, and strengthening Uganda’s capacity to respond to future disease outbreaks.

During his tenure, the U.S. Embassy also reopened the American Center in Kampala and launched public diplomacy initiatives such as the “America250” campaign aimed at deepening cultural and educational ties.

As he concluded his assignment, President Museveni thanked Ambassador Popp for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.

Popp, in turn, highlighted the partnership’s achievements, including continued U.S. support that has enabled more than 1.4 million Ugandans living with HIV to access life-saving antiretroviral treatment, alongside investments in maternal and child health programmes.

Mikael Cleverley Takes Charge

Until a substantive ambassador is appointed, embassy leadership will rest with Chargé d’Affaires Mikael Cleverley.

A Senior Foreign Service Officer, Cleverley brings extensive diplomatic experience from assignments across Africa and Europe, including service at the U.S. Mission to the African Union.

His expertise in regional diplomacy, multilateral cooperation, and global health is expected to ensure continuity in key areas of collaboration.

The U.S. Embassy has indicated that under his stewardship, priority will remain on strengthening commercial partnerships, promoting regional security, and advancing public health cooperation.

A Relationship Defined by Both Cooperation and Differences

Relations between Uganda and the United States have traditionally been characterised by a mix of strategic cooperation and periodic political disagreements.

Uganda remains one of Washington’s key security partners in East Africa, contributing troops to regional peacekeeping missions, particularly the fight against Al-Shabaab in Somalia, while also hosting one of Africa’s largest refugee populations.

For decades, the United States has been among Uganda’s largest development partners, investing heavily in health, education, humanitarian assistance, and governance programmes.

However, bilateral relations experienced significant strain during former President Joe Biden’s administration following Uganda’s enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023. The legislation prompted sanctions, visa restrictions, and Uganda’s removal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), reducing preferential access to the U.S. market.

At the same time, Uganda continued strengthening ties with emerging global powers, including China, Russia and Iran, while becoming a BRICS Partner Country in 2025.

Trump Administration Signals Pragmatic Engagement

Since President Donald Trump’s return to office, Washington’s approach toward Uganda has become noticeably more pragmatic and interest-driven.

The administration has placed greater emphasis on security cooperation, trade, migration management, and commercial diplomacy, while reducing the prominence previously given to democracy promotion and public criticism of governance issues.

One notable development was the 2025 deportation agreement under which Uganda agreed to receive certain deportees from the United States, reflecting Washington’s renewed focus on immigration policy.

Similarly, following Uganda’s January 2026 general elections—which saw President Museveni secure another term—the Trump administration adopted a more restrained public posture on electoral controversies, prioritising continued strategic engagement over public diplomatic criticism.

Looking Ahead

Despite occasional political differences, analysts believe the fundamentals of the U.S.-Uganda relationship remain strong.

Health security continues to be a cornerstone of cooperation, with both governments seeking to build Uganda’s capacity to finance and manage its own health systems while maintaining support for epidemic preparedness.

Security collaboration is expected to remain robust amid instability in the Great Lakes region, the Horn of Africa, and neighbouring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Economic cooperation also presents new opportunities as Uganda prepares for commercial oil production, expands mineral development, modernises agriculture, and seeks greater foreign investment.

Nevertheless, challenges remain. Adjustments to U.S. foreign assistance under the Trump administration, continued congressional scrutiny over human rights, and Uganda’s growing engagement with non-Western partners are likely to shape future diplomatic conversations.

Even so, both Kampala and Washington have strong incentives to sustain cooperation. Shared interests in regional security, disease prevention, trade, and investment continue to provide a solid foundation for bilateral relations.

As Chargé d’Affaires Mikael Cleverley assumes leadership of the U.S. mission in Kampala, attention now turns to who President Trump will nominate as America’s next ambassador to Uganda.

Until then, the diplomatic transition signals continuity rather than disruption, with both countries expected to pursue a relationship increasingly driven by shared interests, practical cooperation, and measurable results.