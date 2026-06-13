Charlotte Kainerugaba Champions Blood Donation to Save Mothers at World Blood Donor Day Event

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

KAMPALA – As Uganda continues to grapple with preventable maternal deaths, one of the country’s leading advocates for maternal health, Mrs. Charlotte Kainerugaba, has renewed her call for Ugandans to embrace voluntary blood donation, describing it as a simple but life-saving act that can mean the difference between life and death for mothers during childbirth.

Mrs. Kainerugaba, the wife of Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was the chief guest at the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) headquarters in Nakasero on Saturday as the country marked World Blood Donor Day.

The event brought together health officials, voluntary blood donors, medical personnel, and development partners to highlight the critical importance of maintaining adequate blood supplies for patients across Uganda, particularly expectant mothers facing childbirth complications.

A passionate advocate against postpartum hemorrhage (PPH)—the excessive bleeding that remains one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Uganda—Mrs. Kainerugaba used the occasion to encourage more Ugandans to become regular voluntary blood donors.

Addressing pregnant women and other participants, she explained that a readily available supply of safe blood can save countless lives when mothers experience severe bleeding during or after delivery.

She also urged expectant mothers to seek skilled medical care during pregnancy and childbirth, emphasizing that safe motherhood requires both proper health services and a reliable national blood supply.

During her visit, Mrs. Kainerugaba toured the UBTS blood bank, interacted with medical staff and voluntary blood donors, and visited blood donation tents where she thanked donors for their selfless contribution to saving lives. She commended the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services for its tireless work in collecting, testing, and distributing safe blood to hospitals across the country.

Speaking at the event, State Minister for Health, Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya, praised Mrs. Kainerugaba for consistently championing maternal health and helping mobilize public support for voluntary blood donation.

“I would like to sincerely appreciate Charlotte Kainerugaba for taking a strong stand in advocating for blood donation and maternal health,” the minister said.

Health experts note that blood remains one of the most critical resources in emergency obstetric care. Women suffering from postpartum hemorrhage often require immediate blood transfusions, and delays caused by blood shortages can have fatal consequences.

Supporters at the event described Mrs. Kainerugaba’s participation as a significant boost to national efforts aimed at reducing maternal and newborn deaths. Her continued advocacy complements government initiatives and partnerships focused on strengthening Uganda’s blood supply chain while promoting safer pregnancies and deliveries.

Observed globally every year on June 14, World Blood Donor Day recognizes the invaluable contribution of voluntary blood donors and raises awareness about the need for regular blood donations. This year’s celebrations in Uganda focused on encouraging more citizens to donate blood voluntarily to ensure hospitals have sufficient supplies for emergencies, surgeries, accident victims, children with severe anemia, and mothers experiencing complications during childbirth.

As Uganda works toward reducing preventable maternal deaths, health officials say the message remains clear: every blood donation has the potential to save multiple lives, and every donor is a hero.