Prime Minister Nabbanja Commissions Masindi Hospital Construction, Launches AFCON Training Facility Project

The Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja commissioned the construction of Masindi Hospital and the groundbreaking for the Masindi Municipal Council Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) training facility in preparation of the 2027 tournament that will be held in East Africa and co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The AFCON training facility project will be undertaken by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade under the supervision of Lt Col Peter Seku Kidemuka while the construction of Masindi Hospital will be undertaken by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) Construction Works & Engineering Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Rt. Hon. Nabbanja expressed confidence in the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and the UPDF Engineering Brigade, citing their proven track record in delivering major infrastructure projects across the country.

She said that the two entities had successfully executed projects such as the construction of Hoima City Stadium and the renovation of Mandela National Stadium, which earned them the government’s trust and confidence.

“We have full faith in NEC and the UPDF Engineering Brigade because they have consistently demonstrated professionalism and the ability to deliver quality work,” she said.

The Prime Minister commended the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and the Managing Director of NEC for their continued support and commitment to national development initiatives.

The General Manager of NEC Construction Works and Engineering Limited, Eng. Brian Buhanda thanked the government for entrusting the corporation with the project. He assured the Prime Minister and the people of Masindi that NEC, working closely with the UPDF Engineering Brigade, would deliver high-quality work within the stipulated time frame ahead of the 2027 AFCON tournament.

“We shall work diligently to ensure that the facility meets the required standards and is completed on schedule,” Eng. Buhanda said.

The ceremony was attended by the State Minister for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang; the Deputy Division Commander of the Artillery Division, Col Rogers Dhikusooka Kitwala, who represented the Division Commander, engineers from NEC and the UPDF Engineering Brigade; and Maj Onesmus Kakuru, among other officials.