MIKE SSEGAWA: Karamoja Airport Is More Than Infrastructure—It Is the Beginning of a New Economic Revolution

Three years ago, at the height of the Karamoja iron sheets controversy, I argued that the greatest gift Uganda could give Karamoja was not relief food or endless donations, but investment that unlocks the region’s enormous economic potential. I wrote that Karamoja’s future lay in tourism, and that one of the missing links was an international airport capable of connecting one of Africa’s last true wilderness frontiers to the rest of the world.

Today, I feel vindicated.

The groundbreaking of Kidepo International Airport is not just another infrastructure project. It is the beginning of a deliberate strategy to reposition Karamoja from the margins of Uganda’s economy to one of its most important growth frontiers.

For decades, Karamoja has been viewed through the narrow lenses of poverty, cattle rustling, food insecurity and humanitarian intervention. Yet anyone who has travelled across the region knows that beneath those stereotypes lies one of Uganda’s richest untapped treasures.

Karamoja possesses breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, dramatic mountains, vibrant cultural heritage and some of the most authentic indigenous traditions remaining anywhere in East Africa. It is home to the spectacular Kidepo Valley National Park, consistently ranked among Africa’s finest wilderness destinations, yet still one of the continent’s least exploited tourism assets.

The missing ingredient has never been beauty.

It has been accessibility.

Tourists planning African safaris naturally compare destinations. When getting to Karamoja meant driving for eight to ten hours on difficult roads, many simply chose destinations in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda or South Africa instead.

An international airport changes that equation completely.

Within a few hours, a visitor arriving in Uganda will soon be able to connect directly to Karamoja. That single development has the potential to transform tourism, hospitality, conservation, aviation, agriculture and trade throughout the sub-region.

But we must understand something important.

Airports do not create prosperity by themselves.

They create opportunity.

What follows depends entirely on planning.

Government must now move beyond constructing a runway. The airport should become the centrepiece of a broader Karamoja Development Strategy. Roads connecting tourism sites must be upgraded. Investors should be encouraged to establish world-class hotels, eco-lodges and conference facilities. Local communities must be empowered to participate through cultural tourism, crafts, music, traditional cuisine and guided experiences.

Tourism succeeds when local people become beneficiaries rather than spectators.

The airport should also support exports from Karamoja. The region’s livestock industry, minerals, honey, leather products and agricultural produce can all benefit from improved logistics. Investors who previously considered Karamoja too remote will begin looking at it differently.

President Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly emphasized that every region of Uganda must participate in the country’s transition to the money economy. During the launch of the airport project, he challenged the people of Karamoja to embrace commercial agriculture, services, manufacturing and tourism as engines of wealth creation. That message deserves support because sustainable development comes from productive investment, not dependency.

For too long, Karamoja has unfairly carried the label of being a “problem region.” It is time to replace that narrative with one of opportunity, enterprise and investment.

Countries that have transformed their economies understand that tourism is far more than sightseeing. It creates employment for young people, expands markets for farmers, stimulates transport, boosts construction, supports conservation and generates foreign exchange.

Uganda already has internationally recognized tourism destinations in Bwindi, Queen Elizabeth, Murchison Falls and the Nile corridor. Karamoja deserves its rightful place on that menu—not as an afterthought, but as a flagship destination offering experiences unavailable anywhere else.

Looking back, I am encouraged that an idea once dismissed by some as overly ambitious is now taking shape. The construction of Kidepo International Airport demonstrates what intentional planning can achieve when government commits to unlocking regional potential.

Now comes the harder task.

Government, the private sector, conservation agencies, tourism operators and local communities must work together to ensure the airport becomes more than a physical structure. It must become the catalyst for a new economy.

Karamoja has waited long enough.

If we get this right, future generations will not remember Kidepo International Airport simply as an airport. They will remember it as the project that finally opened Karamoja to the world and, in doing so, helped transform one of Uganda’s most misunderstood regions into one of its greatest success stories.