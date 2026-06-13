BWANIKA JOSEPH: Blood on the streets, Blindness in high offices, Every 1 out of 4 Ugandans experiencing mental illness

Uganda’s mental health crisis is at the highest level whereby citizens have returned back to barbarian behaviours of killing each other while the government is watching.

Behind the mask of the country’s vibrant markets and ambitious macroeconomic goals, a devastating psychological storm is tearing through households. The State of Uganda’s Population Report 2025 has officially laid bare what health practitioners have feared for years, declaring mental health a “silent emergency”.

The numbers are staggering: reported mental health cases in the country surged by a massive 71 percent over recent years, skyrocketing from 494,326 to 843,295 cases yet 1 in 10 receive appropriate mental health support.

Population-based estimates reveal that approximately 24.2 percent of Ugandan adults, nearly one out of every four people, are actively battling a mental health condition.

This crisis spares no generation; roughly 22.9 percent of children and adolescents are enduring similar psychological distress.

Shockingly, despite the widening scale of this epidemic, the health-seeking threshold remains dangerously low. Fewer than one in 10 Ugandans who desperately need mental health care ever receive appropriate support or visit a formal health facility, leaving millions to suffer in isolation due to deep-seated cultural stigma and Government systemic neglect.

This skyrocketing burden directly clashes with the country’s severely starved and structurally unequal healthcare architecture. At the top of the pyramid sits Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital in Kampala, which consumes over 55 percent of the entire psychiatric budget yet remains drowning in patient overcapacity.

Beyond the capital, the remaining specialized infrastructure consists of under-resourced psychiatric units attached to Regional Referral Hospitals.

The regional distribution reveals a stark geographical divide. In the Central Region, services are anchored by Butabika National Referral Hospital and the Mulago Hospital mental health division, holding over 62 percent of all available psychiatric beds nationwide.

The Eastern Region relies on limited psychiatric units at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, which struggle with acute shortages of psychotropic medications.

The Northern Region depends heavily on Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and Arua Regional Referral Hospital, which face immense pressure handling historical post-conflict trauma.

Meanwhile, the Western Region is serviced primarily by psychiatric units at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, and Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, where a tiny handful of Psychiatric Clinical Officers must serve millions of residents.

Societal pressures act as the primary accelerators fueling this crisis. Uganda’s rapidly unplanned expanding population puts immense pressure on available resources, while a severe youth unemployment crisis leaves over half of young graduates with no sustainable livelihood. The economic hardship of coping with subsistence living and rising urban costs pushes families to the absolute brink.

This financial despair often triggers a toxic cycle of domestic and intimate partner violence, creating severe psychological trauma for women and children trapped in unstable households.

Compounding these pressures is an underlying layer of political tension and social vulnerability, leaving an entire generation feeling anxious and uncertain about their future.

The financial consequences of ignoring this crisis are catastrophic for national development.

According to data synthesized by the National Planning Authority, Uganda loses an estimated UGX 696.6 billion annually in indirect economic productivity due to absenteeism and presenteeism caused by mental distress.

When combined with direct medical care costs of UGX 137.3 billion, the total annual financial drain on the country reaches a colossal UGX 833.9 billion. Shockingly, the long-term monetary value of Disability-Adjusted Life Years lost to untreated mental disorders has expanded exponentially, climbing toward an estimated UGX 2.96 trillion.

Economists warn that if left unaddressed, the total projected macroeconomic loss will balloon from US$1.1 billion into an unsustainable US$4.5 billion hurdle by 2040, crippling Uganda’s national growth strategy

The failure to manage this mental health crisis is manifesting on Uganda’s streets as a brutal law-and-order catastrophe, deeply aggravated by a broken leadership system.

With over 3,000 recorded victims of mob justice nationwide since 2021, a direct and disturbing correlation has emerged between untreated psychiatric episodes and street corner executions. Individuals suffering from severe acute psychosis, bipolar manic episodes, or substance-induced hallucinations often exhibit erratic behaviors, incoherent shouting, or disorientation in public spaces.

In communities where mental health awareness is practically non-existent, these vulnerable citizens are routinely misidentified as criminal suspects, thieves, or practitioners of witchcraft.

Before medical help can be sought, a panicked and frustrated public frequently resorts to fatal vigilante justice, beating or burning mentally distressed individuals to death in public view.

This horrific reality transforms a medical failure into a human rights crisis, proving that untreated trauma drives severe community violence.

This terrifying surge in mob violence is a direct consequence of a rotting top-down leadership structure where endemic corruption in high-ranking government offices has completely crippled public service delivery.

The horrifying frequency of street-corner executions is not a localized glitch, but rather the visible collapse of a state apparatus that systematically plunders resources meant for societal welfare.

When millions of dollars allocated for healthcare, social protection, and public safety are siphoned off by political elites, the most vulnerable citizens are forced to pay with their lives.

High-level state corruption has left the Ministry of Health and national security agencies so hollowed out and underfunded that they cannot deploy emergency medical responses, establish crisis intervention hotlines, or sufficiently equip the national police with basic mental health de-escalation skills.

The complete apathy of less concerned, elite leaders sitting in Kampala’s high offices has created a massive administrative vacuum where institutional accountability does not exist.

While the ruling class enjoys luxurious, taxpayer-funded medical care abroad, the national health budget is systematically starved, with mental health receiving an insulting share of less than one percent of total allocations.

This deliberate deprivation of funds prevents the establishment of regional psychiatric centers and public awareness campaigns, effectively forcing frustrated, traumatized communities into lawless self-policing.

By prioritising personal enrichment over the survival of the population, high-ranking government officials have broken the social contract, directly enabling the systemic chaos where an acutely psychotic individual is met with bricks and machetes instead of an ambulance and a doctor.

To overcome this existential threat, Ugandans must demand strict accountability from their political and institutional leaders. It is unacceptable that while mental illness drives an annual productivity loss of billions of shillings, the mental health docket continues to receive less than one percent of the national health budget.

Leaders must face scrutiny over these budget allocations, and the state must urgently decentralize psychiatric services into local Health Centre IVs and IIIs.

Simultaneously, the country must actively pursue strategic partnerships with stakeholders, civil society, international health agencies, and private sectors to build a sustainable network of tele-counseling and community support.

Most importantly, resolving this crisis requires a shift in citizen’s mind set and how they are treating each other.

It also requires citizens to combat stigma, which means treating mental illness as a medical condition rather than a spiritual failure or a criminal threat.

We must actively offer empathy, create safe spaces for dialogue, and provide immediate communal support to anyone showing signs of psychological distress.

The author, is a Social Development specialist and CEO Bridge Your Mind Centre.

Email; bwani.jose@gmail.com