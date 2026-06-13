SPECIAL FEATURE: Can Masaka Become Uganda’s Model District? Inside Oscar Mutebi’s Vision for Technology, Skills and Transformation

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA, UGANDA — Every generation is presented with a defining opportunity. For Masaka District, that opportunity may be arriving in the form of technology, skills development and a growing movement aimed at transforming the district into a model centre of socio-economic progress.

As Uganda embarks on a new financial year with it’s aligned budget worth Uganda Shilling 84 Trillion under Mr. Henry Musasizi, also the Financial Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development with increased emphasis on wealth creation, innovation and human capital development, youth mobiliser Oscar Mutebi believes the time has come for Masaka to position itself at the forefront of national transformation.

His message is simple but powerful: development cannot be left to government alone.

It requires the active participation of citizens, leaders, institutions and communities working together toward a common goal.

“Masaka has the potential to become a model district in Uganda,” Mutebi has repeatedly told community leaders and youth groups. “But that future depends on our willingness to work hard, embrace innovation and support development initiatives that uplift our people.”

The vision is already taking shape.

Earlier this week, Mutebi, accompanied by Kyanamukaka Town Council Mayor Zaina Nakidde, embarked on a series of high-level engagements in Kampala aimed at attracting resources and opportunities to Greater Masaka.

Among the institutions visited were the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), headed by Executive Director Mr. Nyombi Thembo, and the Ministry of East African Community Affairs under First Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

The meetings focused on a challenge that continues to affect thousands of learners across rural communities — limited access to information technology and digital learning resources.

In many schools throughout Masaka District, students continue to learn without adequate computer laboratories, internet connectivity or digital equipment. Yet the modern economy increasingly rewards those who possess technological skills and digital literacy.

Recognising this gap, Mutebi’s lobbying efforts have focused on securing computers, laptops and ICT infrastructure for primary and secondary schools.

Education experts argue that such investments could dramatically improve learning outcomes while preparing young people for opportunities in an increasingly digital world.

Supporters of the initiative say technology is no longer a luxury.

It is a necessity.

Just as roads connect communities and electricity powers industries, digital access connects young people to knowledge, innovation and opportunity.

However, Mutebi’s ambitions extend far beyond computers.

He is also championing the establishment of a vocational and technical training institute capable of equipping young people with practical skills in information technology, electrical installation, welding, carpentry, agro-processing and entrepreneurship.

Development analysts note that vocational education remains one of the most effective tools for reducing unemployment and increasing household incomes.

For a district known for its agricultural potential and entrepreneurial spirit, such an institution could become a catalyst for lasting economic transformation.

The initiative also complements government programmes such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and Operation Wealth Creation by ensuring beneficiaries possess the skills needed to maximise available opportunities.

Yet perhaps the most important aspect of Mutebi’s campaign is his appeal to ordinary citizens.

He argues that development cannot be achieved through lobbying alone.

It requires a culture of hard work, community participation and collective responsibility.

A model district is not built by leaders alone.

It is built by farmers committed to increasing productivity.

By teachers committed to educating future generations.

By young people willing to acquire new skills.

And by communities prepared to embrace change.

As Uganda advances toward Vision 2040, many residents believe Masaka possesses all the ingredients necessary for success — fertile land, strategic location, experienced leadership and a hardworking population.

What remains is the determination to transform potential into progress.

Whether through computers in classrooms, vocational training centres or community-driven development initiatives, Mutebi believes the journey has already begun.

The challenge now lies with government, development partners and the people of Masaka themselves.

If they seize this moment, the district could emerge not only as a regional success story but as a national model of inclusive development.

And should that happen, the current financial year may be remembered as the moment when Masaka decided not merely to dream about transformation, but to build it.