61 UPDF Officers Complete Platoon Commanders Course At Lugore Training School

A total of 61 Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers, including two female officers, completed the Platoon Commanders Course at the 4 Infantry Training School in Lugore, Gulu District.

Presiding over the pass-out ceremony, the Joint Staff Logistics, Brigadier General Godwin Karugaba, described training as one of the most important investments the UPDF can make in its personnel.

“Platoon commanders play a critical role in leadership, operational effectiveness, and the welfare of troops. Lead by example, manage resources responsibly, and maintain high standards of integrity,” said Brig Gen Karugaba.

The Joint Staff Training and Doctrine, Brig Gen Wycliffe Keita, said that similar training programmes have been decentralised across UPDF divisions and formations, including the Land Force, Air Force, and Special Force.

Representing the Commander of the 4 Infantry Division, Major General Felix Busizoori, the Deputy Division Commander, Colonel Richard Kidega, thanked the UPDF leadership for supporting the training school and urged the officers to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for civilian authority.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Gulu, Mr Okidi James Cosmas, encouraged the officers to continue upholding the values of discipline, patriotism, and professionalism.

The Commandant of the school, Lt Col Charles Okech, said the course covered tactical drills, field exercises, and operational scenarios designed to prepare officers for command and leadership responsibilities at platoon level.

During the ceremony, outstanding performers were recognised. Lt Peter Simon Ocan emerged as the overall best student, while Lt Amos Were was awarded best in field exercises. Lt Stephen Taabu was recognised as the best in class and Lt Martin Okello was named the most disciplined trainee.

The ceremony was attended by brigade commanders, staff officers, local leaders, cultural representatives, and the Aswa Area Member of Parliament.