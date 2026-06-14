Kyaddondo hold defending champions Buweekula to a draw in 2026 Airtel Masaza Cup opener

Mubende, June 13, 2026 – Defending champions Buweekula were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Kyaddondo side as the 2026 Airtel Masaza Cup got underway at the National Teachers College (NTC) Grounds in Mubende on Saturday.

In front of a vibrant crowd that turned up to witness the opening fixture of Buganda’s premier football tournament, both sides produced a fiercely contested encounter but failed to find the breakthrough despite creating several promising opportunities.

Buweekula, seeking to begin their title defence with maximum points, enjoyed spells of possession and territorial dominance, but Kyaddondo remained disciplined throughout, frustrating the reigning champions with an organised defensive display.

The two teams exchanged attacks in a closely fought contest played under sunny conditions, with clear-cut chances proving hard to come by. As the match wore on, both sides resorted to long-range efforts and set pieces in search of a winner, but neither goalkeeper was seriously troubled as the game ended in a stalemate.

Despite the absence of goals, the match provided an early glimpse of the competitiveness expected throughout this year’s tournament, with neither side willing to concede ground in the opening round.

Kyaddondo midfielder Trevor Kalule emerged as the standout performer of the afternoon. His energy, composure on the ball and tireless work rate earned him the Man of the Match accolade after a commanding display in the middle of the park.

Speaking after the match, Airtel Uganda Sales Director Ali Balunywa praised the quality of football exhibited by both teams and noted the growing professionalism within the competition.

“I have loved the opener today because of the high standards of play and the talent on display. Whereas neither team managed to score, you could clearly see the quality, tactical discipline and determination from both sides. At this stage of the tournament, every point matters and neither team wanted to lose ground,” Balunywa said.

He reaffirmed Airtel Uganda’s commitment to supporting the tournament and nurturing football talent across the kingdom.

“As Airtel, we are once again proud to be part of a tournament that brings people together and provides a platform for talent development. The Airtel Masaza Cup continues to promote unity, togetherness and community engagement, values that are important to us as a brand.”

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, who officiated the tournament’s opening match, applauded both teams for an entertaining contest and said the fixture had provided an encouraging start to what is expected to be a highly competitive 2026 Airtel Masaza Cup campaign.

Owek. Mayiga also commended Airtel Uganda for its continued support of the tournament, noting that the partnership has played a key role in preserving Buganda’s cultural heritage while fostering community development through sport.

“We are grateful to Airtel Uganda for consistently supporting our vision. The Airtel Masaza Cup is more than a football tournament; it is a platform that promotes unity, identity and discipline among our people. Through such partnerships, we continue to preserve our heritage while strengthening communities across the kingdom,” he said

Beyond football, the 2026 edition carries a strong social message under the theme, “Men Must Take the Lead in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child.” The campaign seeks to mobilise men across Buganda and beyond to play a more active role in protecting young girls and combating the spread of HIV/AIDS.

The tournament resumes next weekend with Ssese hosting Bulemeezi on Saturday, June 20. On Sunday, June 21, Busiro will face Gomba, while Buddu take on Buluuli.