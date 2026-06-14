Sudhir Joins Indian Association to Celebrate Sanjay Tanna’s Cabinet Appointment, Shyam Tanna’s Election Victory

KAMPALA – The Indian Association in Uganda has held a colorful thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the appointment of Hon. Sanjay Tanna as Uganda’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the election of his nephew, Shyam Tanna, as the Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality.

The event brought together members of the Indian-Ugandan community, business leaders, family members, friends, and distinguished guests to honor the achievements of the two leaders. The ceremony featured prayers, speeches, and messages of goodwill, reflecting the community’s gratitude and optimism for the future.

Among the notable guests was renowned businessman and philanthropist Sudhir Ruparelia, who joined other attendees in congratulating Hon. Sanjay Tanna and Shyam Tanna on their new leadership responsibilities. Speakers praised both leaders for their commitment to public service, entrepreneurship, and their contribution to Uganda’s social and economic development.

Members of the Indian Association also expressed appreciation to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for appointing Hon. Sanjay Tanna to Cabinet, describing the appointment as a historic milestone for the Indian-Ugandan community. They noted that, after many years, the community now has direct representation at the highest level of government, a development they believe will further strengthen the longstanding partnership between Uganda and its vibrant Indian business community.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Sanjay Tanna thanked President Museveni for the confidence placed in him and pledged to serve Uganda with dedication, integrity, and patriotism.

He said one of his key priorities as Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives will be to deepen trade and investment relations between Uganda and India. According to Tanna, the two countries share a long history of cooperation and possess enormous potential to expand bilateral trade, attract new investments, promote industrialization, and create employment opportunities for Ugandans.

The minister further described Uganda as an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors, pledging to work closely with the private sector and development partners to improve the country’s competitiveness and accelerate economic transformation.

Meanwhile, Shyam Tanna thanked the people of Tororo Municipality for entrusting him with the parliamentary mandate, promising to champion development initiatives, youth empowerment, improved service delivery, and inclusive economic growth in the constituency.

The thanksgiving ceremony concluded with celebrations and renewed optimism among guests, who expressed confidence that the leadership of Hon. Sanjay Tanna and Shyam Tanna will make a meaningful contribution to Uganda’s economic growth, national development, and stronger Uganda-India relations.

The event also underscored the Indian-Ugandan community’s belief that Hon. Sanjay Tanna’s appointment presents an opportunity to further strengthen collaboration between government and the private sector while promoting Uganda as a preferred destination for investment and industrial growth.