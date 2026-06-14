Pastor Aloysius Bugingo Faces Backlash Over “Found Money” Remarks, Accused of Promoting Greed and Sparking National Ethics Debate in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda – Prominent televangelist Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries International and Salt Media is facing mounting public criticism following controversial remarks made during a live broadcast on Salt TV on June 12, 2026.

During his Lunch Hour program, Bugingo stated: “I am a born-again Christian, but I will not lie to you: if I find a sack of money in my garden, I am not reporting it to the local chairperson.” The statement, widely circulated on social media, quickly went viral and triggered a heated national debate on ethics, integrity, and the moral responsibility of religious leaders.

The remarks drew sharp reactions from academics, professionals, religious commentators, and members of the public, many of whom described the statement as troubling and inconsistent with both biblical teaching and civic responsibility.

Key Voices of Criticism

Dr. Kenneth Omona Olusegun was among the first high-profile voices to respond, arguing in a detailed post on X that the message undermines societal values. He warned that such narratives “kill the much desired societal character of our country,” drawing comparisons with countries such as Singapore, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, which he said built progress on strong ethical foundations. He also referenced biblical accounts of corruption among priests Hophni and Phinehas as a cautionary parallel.

Former Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba also weighed in, sharing a personal experience from China where a stranger returned money he had forgotten at an ATM. He contrasted this with what he described as declining moral standards in Uganda, warning that normalising dishonest behaviour—even hypothetically—risks undermining national development and institutional trust.

Other commentators, including civic voices such as Jim Spire Ssentongo, raised broader concerns about accountability and exploitation within some religious institutions. Additional social media users cited biblical references such as Exodus 23:4 and Deuteronomy 22:1–3, which emphasise returning lost property, while also warning of potential legal implications of retaining unclaimed money.

Public Reaction and Debate

While a section of social media users defended Bugingo’s remarks as rhetorical or symbolic of distrust in formal systems, the dominant online reaction has been critical, with many Ugandans expressing disappointment that a religious leader would appear to normalise unethical conduct.

Observers also pointed to the growing influence of high-profile pastors in shaping public morality, noting that such statements carry significant weight in a society where religious leaders command large followings.

Broader Implications

Pastor Bugingo, one of Uganda’s most influential televangelists and media figures, has in the past attracted controversy over church fundraising activities, personal matters, and his media empire. Critics argue that the latest incident adds to ongoing concerns about accountability and ethical consistency within sections of the religious leadership.

Analysts and commentators say the debate reflects broader national challenges around corruption, institutional trust, and moral leadership. They warn that weakening ethical standards among influential figures risks undermining Uganda’s development efforts.

As the discussion continues to trend online, calls are growing for clarification or further explanation from Pastor Bugingo. Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments as reactions emerge from religious bodies, authorities, and the wider public.