Globy B2B Platform: Container Tracking and Free Logistics Tools

If you are a representative of a company and want to purchase goods in bulk, then a B2B marketplace is best suited for you. This is a website that works around the clock online, where you can find almost any raw materials, appliances, electronics, table games, cutlery, clothing, food, and more. We recommend the Globy platform, where about sixty thousand participants are already registered.

On Globy, you can find a reliable supplier, place an order, and arrange delivery of the product. First, you need to register or log in easily (for LinkedIn account holders). In addition to a convenient marketplace, Globy has logistics tools that help you find a charterer, optimize container placement, and track the ship’s location in the ocean. In this article, we review the free Globy tools in detail, but first of all, we will list the main advantages of this platform:

large number of registered participants;

no transaction fee;

proven platform with reliable suppliers;

catalog with a huge selection of products;

user-friendly website with simple controls;

free logistics tools.

Let’s see how to find a charterer on Globy. It’s very easy to do this. If you are registered on the portal, you need to open the freight calculator (FC) tab and fill in all the necessary fields. After entering the cargo data, you will receive a list of offers, and then you can choose a charterer based on their reputation and shipping rates. You can ask the charterer for a price reduction by presenting arguments. It should be recalled that the delivery of goods by sea is carried out in accordance with an international convention. If the carrier violates the rules of transportation, you can refuse the cargo at the port. When receiving the cargo, be sure to check the CMR, EX1, invoice, and other documents confirming the legality of sea transportation. By the way, you can hire an outside expert to evaluate the integrity and quality of the goods at the port. Their written report may help you in further disputes with the supplier.

Load Calculator and Container Tracking

In addition to FC, Globy has a loading calculator (LC), which allows you to place goods inside containers in the most profitable way. We remind you that currently, most goods are transported in containers because this allows you to protect goods during transportation and quickly find them if needed. In addition, you can choose the type of loading. With FCL, for instance, all your goods are in one container. Globy has a Container Tracking (CT) section where you can quickly find the location of your cargo. CT helps you access important shipping information in a short time. For instance, cargo may be delayed in one of the straits or in a port. The ship may be delayed for various reasons (storm, technical delay, unforeseen situations, etc.). You can quickly find out where your cargo is and adjust the supply chain.

Logistics on Globy

You can use the Globy tools online without downloading the app to your smartphone. Conveniently, the estimated arrival time is updated automatically based on the latest transit data. You can enable notifications and receive urgent alerts. Among other things, on Globy, you can track the cargo using the air waybill number if you shipped the goods by plane. If you shipped the cargo by sea, you can find out the location of the vessel carrying the containers with your goods at any time.

To sum up, logistics tools are very useful for companies shipping cargo by sea. It is very convenient that you do not need to go to different tracking sites. You can simply use Globy, which has all the necessary functions and settings. If you have any questions about CT, you can find the answers in the Help Center section. You can get short consultations in an online chat or by e-mail. We suggest that you register on Globy today and get free access to all logistics tools. If you provide transportation services, you can register on the website as a logistics coordinator.