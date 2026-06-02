KIWALA CAROLINE TAHIR: Message on the feast of Uganda Martyrs 2026 

Theme: “Christ is alive in You and me”

Beloved faithful Christians across Uganda,

As we commemorate the Feast of the Uganda Martyrs on 3rd June 2026, we celebrate the courage and faith of the 24 Catholic and 23 Anglican martyrs who gave their lives rather than renounce Christ. Their blood, shed on this very soil, reminds us that “Christ is alive in You and me” — living through our acts of love, sacrifice, truth, and service to others.

The Uganda Martyrs teach us vigilance in faith: vigilance against fear, division, injustice, and anything that destroys human dignity. In that same spirit, I urge all faithful Christians to remain vigilant in protecting life and health as we observe this feast.

With Ebola confirmed in parts of the country, we must not let celebration become carelessness. I sincerely thank His Excellency the President of Uganda for his foresight and decisive leadership in halting the large-scale celebrations at Namugongo. This timely action protects Ugandans from an outbreak that could have led to millions of infections and loss of life. Safety of life is the greatest form of worship we can offer God at this time.

I appeal to all Christians, parish leaders, and the public to:

1. Follow all Ministry of Health guidelines: hand hygiene, avoid physical contact, and report any signs of illness immediately.

2. Cooperate with health workers and security teams deployed at and parish levels.

3. Pray for our medical teams and for all families affected, but also act responsibly to protect one another.

Let the spirit of the Martyrs — who chose life in Christ over death — inspire us to choose life through discipline, care, and community responsibility.

May the Uganda Martyrs continue to intercede for our nation.

Christ is alive in you and in me. Let us live it.

Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Uganda Martyrs Day 2026.

KIWALA CAROLINE TAHIR

Assistant Resident District Commissioner.

Iganga District.