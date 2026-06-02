Ssekandi’s Grandson Oscar Mutebi Emerges as Rural Masaka’s New Face of Grassroots Development

MASAKA DISTRICT — Growing up, Oscar Mutebi Francisco wanted to be an ambassador of change in his community. Today, he is living out that dream. Thanks to his introduction to public life via Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and civil coordination through Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh), facilitated by Edison Kirabira—the Socialite President and Director of the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers—Mutebi has fast become a prominent fixture in rural mobilization.
Now widely recognized as an ambassador of hope, development, and change in rural Masaka District, Mutebi cuts a humble figure, smiling quietly as he takes his seat at his Kingdom Kampala offices on a working Wednesday.
Whether championing government projects like coffee seedling distribution across all nine parishes of Bukoto Central Constituency or executing assignments from the state house, Mutebi operates on a simple philosophy: speak less and let actions do the talking. His hands-on footprint is already leaving a distinct mark on Masaka District and the wider Central Region.
Mentorship from the Top
True leaders are often forged through deliberate mentorship—a truth seen in the legacy of global icons like Nelson Mandela. Mutebi’s story follows a similar path. His deep commitment to public service is drawn directly from years of learning under his grandfather, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the Vice President Emeritus and Presidential Special Envoy on Political Affairs.
For those working closely with Mutebi, he remains a dependable pillar of support—drawing comparisons from local observers to figures who break historic barriers, such as former U.S. President Barack Obama. Shaped by the core principles of patriotism, nationalism, and unity, Mutebi has built his entire approach to community administration on these foundational ideas.
At his Kingdom Kampala office, where he serves as a close aide and deputy to Ssekandi, a large portrait of the Minister of Education and Sports, Mama Janet Kataha Museveni, hangs prominently. Mutebi holds her leadership in high regard, recently sharing a public note of appreciation: “I want to congratulate Mum upon your appointment again as Minister in charge of Education and Sports.”
Though he maintains a remarkably low profile—the kind of quiet demeanor that causes some to underestimate him—Mutebi is defined by a fierce work ethic and a clear vision for the economic transformation of his people.
Driving ‘Musevenomics’ on the Ground
Since 1986, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has championed development strategies that have trained and skilled thousands of Ugandans, and Mutebi is a direct product of that legacy. Now in his early 40s, he has become a critical link in monitoring and ensuring the visibility of major grassroots programs. Under his watch, approximately 100,000 coffee plants have been distributed to local farmers, alongside active tracking of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Operation Wealth Creation.
For a long time, Elder Ssekandi’s extensive personal contributions to the region—including constructing local churches, funding schools like St. Mugaga Secondary School, and donating the land in Kyambazi where the Masaka District Headquarters sit—went largely unpublicized. Today, Mutebi has ensured that these works, alongside critical regional achievements like the stabilization of rural electricity infrastructure, are fully visible and recognized.
As the old proverb goes, “A tree is known by its fruits.” In the villages of Greater Masaka, residents increasingly credit the tangible fruits of government programs to Mutebi’s strategic mobilization. Born and raised in Kyanamukaka, he has emerged as a champion of “Musevenomics”—the economic philosophy promoted by President Museveni that prioritizes household income generation, commercial wealth creation, value addition, and local self-reliance.
“Coffee is not merely a crop; it is an investment in the future of families,” Mutebi frequently emphasizes during community sensitization drives.
|Greater Masaka Mobilization Metrics
|Focus & Impact Areas
|Agricultural Advocacy
|Coffee farming prioritized across Kyanamukaka, Kyantale, and Kindu.
|Seedling Distribution
|Phase-one targeting of approximately 100,000 plants distributed directly to households.
|Strategic Partners
|Coordinated execution alongside Hajji Yunus Kakande (Permanent Secretary, Office of the President), local NRM Chairperson Zaina Nakidde, and local cooperative stakeholders.
|Core Targets
|Bridging information gaps for the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga SACCOs.
Sports and Vocational Skills as Tools for Change
Beyond the fields of agriculture, Mutebi recognizes that sustainable rural development must directly engage the youth. He has effectively leveraged sports by launching the popular Oscar Mutebi Cup and regional football tournaments. Local leaders point out that these competitions do far more than showcase athletic talent; they actively foster discipline, promote local unity, and keep young people constructively engaged.
Simultaneously, Mutebi has focused heavily on long-term educational infrastructure. Working alongside Vice President Emeritus Ssekandi, he is actively lobbying the Ministry of Education and Sports for the establishment of a dedicated technical and vocational training institute in rural Masaka. The planned facility aims to equip local youth with practical trades, including:
Automotive mechanics and electrical installation
Modern commercial agriculture and agro-processing
Carpentry, welding, and advanced ICT skills
This push for technical skilling is already being matched by immediate local improvements. Mutebi, working in tandem with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), recently facilitated critical electricity connections and infrastructure restorations at institutions like the Bukakata Seed School, instantly upgrading the area’s learning environment.
A Legacy Beyond Political Rhetoric
Local leaders and political observers, including Florence Owamaria (former Masaka City NRM Woman MP aspirant), describe Mutebi as a refreshing shift away from short-term political excitement toward durable, structure-based development.
While his journey in public service continues to unfold, his focused interventions across agriculture, healthcare, youth sports, and rural electrification have earned him a distinct moniker among residents: “Owebyenkulakulana” (the development champion). Across the rolling hills of Greater Masaka, where expanding coffee gardens are replacing empty acreage and conversations are shifting toward enterprise, Mutebi’s core message remains clear: True national transformation must begin at the household level.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article