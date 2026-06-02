ATC Uganda, Stanbic Bank and UCC Open Digital Learning Hub in Kampala

KAMPALA: American Tower Corporation (ATC) Uganda, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Stanbic Bank Uganda, Stanbic Kenya Foundation and Katwe Noor Secondary School have opened a digital learning hub in Kampala aimed at expanding access to technology, internet connectivity and digital skills.

The Katwe Noor Digital Community is part of ATC’s Digital Communities initiative, which creates connected learning spaces in underserved areas to expand access to education, digital literacy and career skills. The program aims to positively impact at least two million people globally by 2030.

Located at Katwe Noor Secondary School, the hub will give students and nearby residents access to computers, online resources and digital learning tools intended to support education, innovation and economic opportunity.

The launch brought together government, business, school and community leaders focused on addressing Uganda’s digital divide through local partnerships.

Eng. Alfred Bogere, Director, Engineering and Communications Infrastructure at UCC, who represented Executive Director Hon. Nyombi Thembo, said the project reflects the importance of digital access to education, innovation and economic participation.

“As regulators and policymakers, we remain committed to creating an enabling environment that supports connectivity expansion, affordable access, innovation and responsible digital development. Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap envisions a well-connected Uganda where technology improves service delivery, drives innovation and expands opportunity for all citizens. That vision can only be achieved through collective effort. Today’s launch is therefore not simply an event. It is part of a larger national journey toward a digitally empowered Uganda,” he said.

ATC Uganda says it has established 83 Digital Communities nationwide over the past six years, including 58 computer hubs in schools and communities and 25 Electronic Medical Records hubs in health centres, reaching more than 100,000 beneficiaries.

Dorothy Ssemanda, Chief Executive Officer of ATC Uganda, said the program is intended to pair connectivity infrastructure with community impact.

“Connectivity becomes truly meaningful when it changes lives. Through the Digital Communities programme, we are investing not only in infrastructure, but also in human potential. We believe digital access can unlock education opportunities, support entrepreneurship, expand access to information and create pathways to economic empowerment,” she said.

Sam Mwogeza, Executive Director of Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the initiative aligns with the bank’s focus on youth empowerment, digital literacy and community development.

“Through our Positive Impact Agenda, the bank has committed financing of up to UGX 1 trillion aimed at uplifting enterprises run by women, youth and farmers. These interventions align closely with our strategic pillars of Financial Inclusion, Enterprise Development and Job Creation, Infrastructure Investment, Climate Resilience Financing and Corporate Social Investment.” Mwogeza added, “The youth remain a central pillar of Uganda’s socio-economic transformation. At Stanbic Bank, we recognize that empowering young people means investing in their education, skills, creativity and access to opportunities.”

The event also included remarks from local leaders, school administrators and beneficiaries, followed by a tour of the facility.

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s National Broadband Policy and Digital Transformation Roadmap, which identify digital infrastructure, literacy and innovation as key drivers of national development.