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Uganda Gears Up to Host Digital Government Africa Summit 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
Speke Resort Munyonyo

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Uganda is solidifying its position as a continental tech hub as it prepares to host the prestigious Digital Government Africa (DGA) Summit 2026. Scheduled to run from October 6 to 8, 2026, the high-level pan-African gathering will take place at the Speke Resort and Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The summit is organized under the official patronage of the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in tandem with the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) and African Brains Global. The continental convention will assemble African ICT ministers, senior technology policymakers, regulators, global tech giants, investors, and elite innovators.

Running under the theme “Accelerating Africa’s Digital Transformation of Government,” the 2026 summit is engineered to pitch practical, scalable blueprints for modernizing public service delivery across the continent. Key thematic areas commanding the three-day agenda include:

  • Next-Gen E-Government Strategies: Transitioning bureaucracy to seamless, paperless civil networks.

  • Unified Digital Identity Systems: Scaling foundational ID infrastructure for financial and social inclusion.

  • AI Governance & Data Sovereignty: Structuring safe frameworks for artificial intelligence in public policy.

  • Cybersecurity Resilience & Cloud Infrastructure: Shielding state assets against increasingly sophisticated cross-border cyber threats.

A Vote of Confidence in ‘Digital Uganda’

The choice of Kampala follows Uganda’s highly praised participation at the 2025 edition in Lusaka, Zambia, where the country’s aggressive digitization metrics turned heads.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, hailed the selection of Uganda as a major vote of confidence in the country’s steady digital transformation journey. He emphasized that the summit offers an ideal stage to showcase Uganda’s homegrown GovTech innovations and ICT-enabled public service solutions.

Summit SnapshotEvent DetailsTarget Outcomes
Host VenueSpeke Resort & Convention Centre, MunyonyoHigh-level business-to-government (B2G) matchmaking.
Key FrameworkUganda’s National Data StrategyModeling inclusive e-services and data-driven policy across Africa.
Strategic PartnersAfrican Brains Global, Ministry of ICT & NITA-UFostering cross-border tech investments and infrastructure funding.
Expected CohortHundreds of pan-African delegates & global providersActionable policy frameworks for continental interoperability.

Securing Africa’s Tech Future

Delegates can expect a robust, fast-paced itinerary blending ministerial roundtables, specialized technical workshops, and a sprawling exhibition floor showcasing cutting-edge software and hardware solutions. Crucially, the business-to-government (B2G) matchmaking sessions are expected to lock in venture capital for key digital public infrastructure across participating nations.

The continental dialogue lands at a defining moment. As citizens demand greater transparency and speed, African governments are under pressure to fast-track digital agendas to spur socio-economic development. Backed by its robust National Data Strategy, Uganda is well-positioned to steer these high-stakes conversations.

With coordinating teams from NITA-U and the ICT Ministry working around the clock, DGA 2026 is projected to yield enforceable, actionable outcomes designed to advance Africa’s digital sovereignty.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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